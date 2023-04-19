Jackie Fortier
Millions of Americans suffer from long COVID, which can have debilitating physical effects, including fatigue and difficulty breathing. Yet many patients feel abandoned, as federal aid winds down.
There's deep frustration growing among people with long COVID at the lack of progress in treating the condition.
Proposition 1 was a direct response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling.
Monkeypox has been declared a global health emergency. But as doctors learn how to identify symptoms, a diagnosis can take days. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on July 23, 2022.)
In the early days of the outbreak, Kevin Kwong was among several people who spent days in search of the right diagnosis.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released a plan for moving the state from thinking about COVID-19 as a pandemic, to dealing with it as a disease people will learn to live with.
While the statewide mask mandate will end for vaccinated residents, that doesn't mean everyone in the state will be able to remove their masks indoors — even if they've gotten the shots.
California hospitals are calling in the National Guard to help with a staffing crisis. So many nurses and other health care workers are out with COVID that administrators can't fill necessary shifts.
A small number of vaccinated people have become infected with breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Many of these people are angry at those who did not get vaccinated and likely infected them.
Gov. Gavin Newsom set Tuesday as the day California fully reopens. The state has made considerable progress on vaccinations. But some are still concerned it's not enough.