Keith Merckx has spent most of his life behind a microphone — whether in a news booth, or helping people make sense of what’s happening around them. His career has taken him from radio news in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma, to public libraries, public schools, government communications, and now KGOU.

Keith earned his bachelor's degree in broadcasting at Arkansas State University where he was a student staff member at KASU. He earned his master's degree at TCU.

Keith is co-creator and producer of the long-running “Arkansongs” radio program exploring the music and musicians of Arkansas. It airs weekly on NPR-affiliated public radio stations across Arkansas as well as in Texas and Louisiana.

When he’s not on the air, Keith is usually reading, researching, or playing ‘ukulele.