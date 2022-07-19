AM NewsBrief: July 19, 2022

Oklahoma's power supplier calls for conservation of energy

The power supplier for Oklahoma is calling on conservation of energy over the next few days.

Officials with the Southwest Power Pool say they aren’t requiring conservation, but are asking customers to take steps to reduce energy usage through at least tomorrow.

From 2-7 p.m. they’re asking Oklahomans to set thermostats higher than usual if health permits.

Also, postpone using major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until the demand for electricity decreases.

You can also help conserve energy by turning of electric lights and appliances you don’t need or aren’t using. And, keep doors, windows and blinds shut to keep houses cool.

Officials say voluntary conservation will keep the Southwest Power Pool from reaching Energy Emergency Alert Levels.

SPP provides the electricity for 14 states.

Extreme heat prompts changes for popular state recreation spot

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Oklahoma is limiting hiking hours. According to the park, visitors are now only permitted to hike the mountains from sunrise until 10 a.m.

Park officials say high temperatures have led to a large number of search and rescues throughout the area.

Fishing, animal watching, biking and camping are still allowed without restrictions.

The park says the restricted hiking hours will continue until temperatures decrease.

Psychedelic treatments for veterans

Congress could legalize psychedelic treatments for veterans. The plan looks like a policy Oklahoma considered this year. The bipartisan proposal would let the Pentagon research therapies using psilocybin mushrooms and other compounds.

The U.S. House advanced the measures last week, adding them to the major military funding package in the works. The therapies are intended to help patients essentially rewire their brain chemistry to process traumatic events and addiction differently. The two members pitching the plan come from opposite ends of the political spectrum — progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and conservative Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

"That may come as a shock to many, and I say, 'Good.' Because, to be frank, we need new ideas because it seems we are losing the battle with veteran suicide," said Crenshaw.

He says they’re running into the same issues Oklahoma lawmakers did this year.

"Many hear the word 'psychedelics,' and they think, 'acid trips from the ’60s.'"

Oklahoma nearly passed similar legislation this spring. The bill would have allowed the state’s universities and research facilities to conduct clinical trials. House members passed the bill, but the Senate didn’t vote on it.

OCCC has wiped out almost $4 million in student debts

Oklahoma City Community College announced it cleared the debts of approximately 4,500 students. The move is part of the college’s Fresh Start Initiative and was worth almost $4 million.

The college announced the debts were accrued by students during the coronavirus pandemic and the funding comes from federal COVID-19 relief money.

The goal of wiping out debt is to help students and their families and to get rid of holds on their bursar accounts so they can strive for educational goals that might have been stalled because of financial hardship. Colleges across the country - including at Tulsa Community College and Langston University here in Oklahoma - have taken similar steps to help students with COVID relief funds.



_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.