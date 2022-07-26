AM NewsBrief: July 26, 2022

Hundreds gather to remember Edmond police officer

Hundreds gathered Monday to remember an Edmond police officer.

A celebration of life was held at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City for Sgt. C.J. Nelson who was killed in the line of duty on his motorcycle during a crash last Tuesday.

Ceremonies followed the service, including a 21-gun salute and flyover.

The 38-year-old officer leaves behind his wife and two children.

Police have arrested the suspect accused of causing the accident, 54-year-old Jay Fite.

Drought ramps up the risks of cyanide poisoning in grass cattle graze on

With the non-stop heat, the grass cattle graze on is drying up and producers are being faced with tough decisions.

To make matters worse, producers from western Oklahoma counties are reporting cattle deaths from prussic acid poisoning.

When temperatures rise and the ground dries out, certain sorghum plants like Johnson grass become toxic with prussic acid and kill cattle almost instantly when they eat it.

Dana Bay, an agriculture educator in Ellis County, explains the process.

"When the cow eats it, it gets into the bloodstream and is absorbed really rapidly, and it prevents the absorption of oxygen at the cellular level. So the animal dies from asphyxiation," said Bay.

Bay encourages livestock owners to reach out to their local extension office for a free field test before moving cattle to a new pasture.

Inmate asks for stay of execution

A death row inmate is asking for a stay of execution.

The Oklahoman reports attorneys for James Coddington have requested the stay with the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Coddington is complaining about restrictions placed on access to his attorneys saying the state’s execution protocol violates his constitutional right to legal representation.

Coddington is scheduled for execution on August 25th for murdering a friend during a cocaine binge and robbery spree in 1997.

Oklahoma City Starbucks store becomes third to unionize in the state

Another Starbucks location in Oklahoma has voted in favor of a union.

The National Labor Relations Board’s recount of the ballots for and against a union at the Starbucks store on 63rd and Grand in Oklahoma City resulted in a count of 13-11, meaning the store is now the third in the state to unionize.

The store was the first in the state to petition for a union, but its initial vote count in May was delayed by five challenged ballots which had to be reviewed by the NLRB. Of the challenged ballots, three were in favor and two were against.

There are now over 200 union Starbucks stores nationwide.

OKCPS holds career fair for prospective new teachers, employees

With the start of a new school year fast approaching, one metro school district is still in need of teachers.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting a career fair on Tuesday, July 26, at three separate locations. The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson Middle School, Mary Golda Ross Middle School and at F.D. Moon Middle School.

The district says they are searching for teachers, school counselors, nurses and paraprofessionals.

