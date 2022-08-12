AM NewsBrief: Aug. 12, 2022

OSU researchers awarded $4 million to develop supercomputer

Researchers at Oklahoma State University were awarded a $4 million grant to develop a new supercomputer.

The National Science Foundation is awarding $4 million, and the university is contributing $1.7 million in matching funds for a total of $5.7 million to go toward the project.

The supercomputer will be housed in Stillwater and will be the largest in Oklahoma and several nearby states. It will enable researchers to take on complicated problems in a variety of areas, like agriculture, human and animal health, fundamental research and education.

A supercomputer allows researchers to ask questions that can’t be answered yet with experiments, but can still be analyzed. For example, a supercomputer can run modeling on what happens to certain materials at extreme temperatures.

Researchers working on the project say there is a major need for programs that can compute mountains of data analysis.

The NSF grant is one of the largest of its kind ever awarded to build a supercomputer.

OKC draws water from northwest Oklahoma lake

Oklahoma City is drawing water from a Northwest Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs.

City officials are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to draw water from Lake Canton in Northwest Oklahoma to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner.

Hefner is a primary drinking water source for OKC.

City utility engineers say the lake's water level has dropped four feet due to hot and dry conditions this summer.

The water is expected to arrive in Lake Hefner within three days of the release.

This marks the first time since 2013 Oklahoma City has had to pull water from Canton Lake.

Cherokee Nation receives grants for several nonprofits

The Cherokee Nation recently announced more than $1.6 million will be given to 70 Cherokee affiliated nonprofits on the tribal nation's reservation and throughout the United States.

In 2019, Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner enacted the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act-which made $7 million available to community organizations that focused on environmental sustainability through a community impact grant.

The law was extended this year and will provide an additional $25,000 to community organizations that address food insecurity and enriching Cherokee culture.

The grants will be available to at large organizations as well as those that exist within the reservation boundaries.

Community Impact Grant Applications will be taken from Aug. 15-Dec. 31 of this year

New evidence in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate

New evidence has been discovered in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Letters uncovered by global law firm Reed Smith show Justin Sneed, the man who admitted to killing motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997, wanted to recant his statement claiming Richard Glossip hired him to carry out the murder.

The letters, found to be from 2007, also show Sneed’s attorney said his testimony implicating Glossip is the reason he was not given the death penalty.

This follows 61 Oklahoma legislators calling for a new evidentiary hearing in Glossip’s case last week.

Glossip is set to be executed on Sept. 22. I’m Hannah France.

Tulsa little leaguer shows display of compassion, gets national attention

A little leaguer from Tulsa is receiving National attention for his display of sportsmanship during a qualifying game for the Little League World Series.

The father of Tulsa little leaguer said the world could learn a lot from his son’s display of sportsmanship.

Isaiah Jarvis is being recognized for comforting the opposing team’s pitcher who was noticeably upset after accidentally hitting him in the head with a baseball.

After making his way back onto the field Isaiah said he noticed that the pitcher was still visibly shaken up.

Then, something amazing happened.

Isaiah dropped his helmet, stepped off first base and walked over the mound where he wrapped his arms around the emotional pitcher.

“I was trying to make sure that he was ok and, you know, I was going to be okay moving forward,” said Isaiah.

Isaiah’s dad, Austin Jarvis has coached baseball for a majority of his career, but at this game he was just another dad in the stands.

Jarvis said even in the midst of a heated competition compassion can take over.

“I think the world can learn a lot from that.”



