AM NewsBrief: Oct. 4, 2022

OK Conservation Commission approves drought relief program

Farmers and ranchers across Oklahoma will soon be able to apply for drought relief through their district conservation office.

The Oklahoma Conservation Commission has unanimously approved a $3 million emergency drought relief program.

The funds are being made available to all 77 counties — and local Conservation Districts will distribute them to farmers and ranchers who apply.

The program consists of conservation districts setting up a cost-share agreement with farmers and ranchers with a payment cap of $7,500.

Drought projects that qualify for relief funds include water well drilling, cover crop planting and pond cleanouts.

Oklahoma County issues burn ban

Oklahoma County is now under a burn ban as above normal temperatures and dry continues continue.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners issued the burn ban Monday, which is in effect for 14 days, however, it could be extended if the current dry and hot conditions don't change.

Officials say with the exception of cooking in approved equipment, no outdoor burning is allowed. Anyone found violating the burn ban could face fines up to $500, and imprisonment.

Chickasaw Nation governor touts nation growth, strong financial standing

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby touted growth and a strong financial standing for the tribe in the annual state of the nation address.

Anoatubby delivered the speech in a newly constructed theater next to the Council House in Tishomingo where the Chickasaw Nation drafted their 1856 constitution. It’s just one of the accomplishments he talked about during the national meeting. Saying the Chickasaws have built a strong foundation and diversified their economic portfolio, Anoatubby also talked about the updates to the criminal justice system, the planned expansions to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada as well as a new hospital in the Oklahoma City area.

He highlighted the tribal nation's tourism projects including a new water park adjacent to the First Americans Museum.

In his speech, the Governor said the tribal nation's assets increased nearly 30% in fiscal year 2022.

Former Oklahoma congressman dies

Former Oklahoma congressman Bill Brewster has died.

Brewster, a Democrat who represented southern Oklahoma in the U.S. House and the state House, died on Monday at his home in Marietta. The former congressman had been battling cancer.

His body will lie in state at the state Capitol on Thursday. Gov. Kevin Stitt, former Oklahoma Congressman Dan Boren and state Rep. Kevin Wallace are expected to speak at a ceremony. Brewster was 80.

McLain High School shooting

Four people were shot at a high school football game in Tulsa Friday night.

Two 17-year-olds were shot at McLain High School’s homecoming football game against Miami. The first, identified as Terron Yarbrough, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tulsa police say the second was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

Two other people, a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also shot. They were also treated at a hospital and have since been released.

The suspect, who the police believe is another 17-year-old, is still at large.

In response to the shooting, the superintendent of Miami Public Schools announced the district will no longer go to McLain for any school activities. Cleveland Public Schools, McLain’s opponent for next week, announced it wouldn’t travel to Tulsa either.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.

