AM NewsBrief: Oct. 19, 2022

Gubernatorial Debate

Governor Kevin Stitt will face off against his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister Wednesday night in the only scheduled debate between the pair. Stitt and Hofmeister will debate at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City at 5:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce and will be moderated by Tres Savage editor of the nonprofit news outlet Nondoc and News 9 reporter Storme Jones. It won’t be televised live, but can be found streaming online and will re-air across the country on C-Span at a later date. Recent polling shows the race is tightening between Stitt and Hofmeister.

Absentee Ballots

Oklahoma voters wanting to cast an absentee ballot for the November 8th general election must request that ballot no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

No excuse is needed to request an absentee ballot in Oklahoma. There are several kinds of absentee ballots - each with their own specific instructions - but the standard absentee ballot affidavit is required by law to be notarized. Notaries may not charge a fee to process an Oklahoma absentee ballot affidavit.

You can learn more about requesting an absentee ballot online at elections.ok.gov.

State Question 820 Special Election Date Set

Supporters of legalizing recreational cannabis in Oklahoma will have their day at the polls. StateImpact’s Beth Wallis reports Governor Stitt announced the State Question will be on a special election ballot next year.

Oklahomans will be able to vote on legalization of recreational cannabis in a special election on March 7, 2023. State Question 820 would legalize cannabis for adults over 21, and it would allow some people with drug convictions the chance to have their cannabis convictions reversed and criminal records expunged. The question specifies for the first two years, recreational cannabis business licenses are available only to businesses that have already been in operation for at least a year. Earlier this year, 820’s backers turned in 69,000 more signatures than needed. But an outside vendor took so long to verify signatures that the state Supreme Court ruled it was too late for the initiative to be included on this November’s ballot.

OKC Thunder Season Starting Tonight Preview

The 15th season of Oklahoma City Thunder basketball tips off tonight, as the team travels to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves. This is the third season of a rebuild for the Thunder, with a roster that has an average age of 22. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault says he is looking ahead to the future, but the team will be competitive this year.

Tip-off for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m. The Thunder's first home game of the season will be Sunday evening, also against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

