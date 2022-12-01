AM NewsBrief: Dec. 1, 2022

Flu update

RSV and COVID may be getting more headlines, but the flu has been spreading nationwide and here in Oklahoma.

The flu has been spreading somewhat under the radar. A national poll commissioned by the American Heart Association this summer found about half of adults surveyed say they don’t have major concerns about the virus.

However, its spread this year is already breaking records nationally. The CDC estimates that so far in 2022, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu. The hospitalization rate is at its highest since the 2010-2011 flu season.

As of earlier this month, about 200 Oklahomans had been hospitalized for the flu, and three had died.

Biden pledges support for tribal nations

The Biden Administration is pledging new commitments for tribal nations.

According to the Associated Press, President Biden promised to bolster relations, inclusion of indigenous knowledge and funding for communities struggling with climate change.

The statement came yesterday at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years.

Biden says his goal is to build on previous progress and create opportunities for lasting change in Indian Country.

Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18.

Representative Jim Olsen has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans.

The Roland Republican’s bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18. It would also allow anyone 18 or older to carry a gun. Right now, people younger than 21 can only carry a long gun as part of military service or for hunting.

The measure can be heard when the Oklahoma legislature reconvenes in February.

DDS waitlist update

Thousands of Oklahoma families will soon get developmental disability services from the state as some families have been on a waitlist for more than a decade.

Earlier this year, Oklahoma Human Services began processing applications for more than 5,100 families needing developmental disability services. The 13-year logjam is being ended with help from more than $32 million in funds from the state legislature and an increase in provider rates.

Families will receive invitations to regional meetings based on their application date and when they're expected to come off the waitlist. Six of those meetings will take place in December. There is also a small stipend available to offset the cost of attendance due to traveling or hiring a caregiver.

The agency projects all Oklahomans in need will receive services by June 2024.

NASA astronaut answers Osage County students’ questions

Nicole Mann answered Osage County students’ questions live from the International Space Station last week.

The first question came from Malana McGlaston, a fourth-grade student at Daposka Ahnkodapi, the Osage Nation’s language immersion school.

“I asked Nicole Mann, ‘What did you bring of your tribal heritage?’”

Mann is the first Indigenous American woman in space. She says she brought a dreamcatcher her mother gave her to the space station.

“I have it floating next to my crew quarters to remind me of home and keep my dreams good at night.”

To prepare for the event, students at Daposka Ahnkodapi have been learning Osage space-themed vocabulary and talking about science and rocketry. School officials say they wanted to help students see themselves in science and engineering careers.

Fifth-grader Dominic Shackelford says he learned some important lessons.

“Even a small engine can have a lot of power.”

