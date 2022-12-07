AM NewsBrief: Dec. 7, 2022

Eizember clemency hearing

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing today at 9:00 am for Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember.

Eizember is set to be executed on Jan. 12 for killing his ex-girlfriend’s elderly neighbors when trying to kill her in 2003.

Lawyers for Eizember say the murders were the result of him suffering mental and physical abuse.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the final appeal of his conviction.

Okmulgee killer charged

Authorities are formally charging a man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October.

67-year-old Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II was charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 32-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens.

Kennedy told investigators he had been dealing with thefts from his scrapyard, which led to him being there on October 9th when investigators say he shot and killed the four men, later dismembering their bodies and leaving their remains in the Deep Fork River where they were found five days later.

Kennedy then fled to Florida where he was found and arrested on Oct. 18th.

Canno makes pitch to OKC for million dollar incentive

Electric vehicle company Canoo is another step closer to receiving an incentive package from Oklahoma City.

During the city council meeting Tuesday, Canoo made its pitch to the city on why it deserves a million-dollar incentive.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says there would be some strings attached to the money to make sure the EV manufacturer delivers. The company promises to hire 500 people at a manufacturing plant in OKC, but if the EV maker fails on that front, Mayor Holt says the city will hold on to the million dollars and use it for another economic development project.

A public hearing and vote on the matter could happen in two weeks at the next city council meeting.

Legislative leaders to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session

Legislative leaders want to focus attention on tax cuts in the coming session.

The Oklahoman reports the Republicans are promising a renewed focus on tax reforms despite recent tension between Governor Stitt, the House and Senate.

House Speaker Charles McCall didn’t include any details in yesterday’s public affairs forum, but did reference the personal income tax rate which he says he would like to see lowered more.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat opposed a House income tax cut earlier this year and says he’s also open to tax reform, but wasn’t ready to talk specifics.

OKC hospital named 'Best Hospital for Maternity Care'

An Oklahoma City hospital has been recognized as ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care.’

U.S. News & World Report has named Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City a High Performing hospital for maternity care.

The award is the highest honor a hospital can earn for providing safe maternity care, and comes as Mercy is expanding services for women in Oklahoma.

The hospital was one of only four others in the state to receive the high performing award.

