AM NewsBrief: Feb. 9, 2023

Committee Moves Forward Trans Bills

An Oklahoma Senate committee moved forward two bills Wednesday aimed at restricting transgender transition. Senate Bill 613 by Republican Sen. Julie Daniels would allow the state to revoke the license of a doctor, nurse practitioner or advanced practice registered nurse who offered gender transition services to minors under the age of 18.

The Senate Rules Committee also moved forward Senate Bill 129 by Republican Sen. David Bullard. The bill blocks public funding to any hospital, entity or individual who provides transgender medical care. If the bill becomes law, only privately funded medical professionals and hospitals would be allowed to offer gender reassignment services. Bullard’s bill will receive a second committee hearing because of its budget implications.

Cherokee Candidate Filing Deadline

Incumbents Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner are two of the candidates running for office in this summer's Cherokee Nation general election. But more people are set to throw their name into the hat.

The deadline to file to run in the Cherokee Nation's general election is Feb. 9.

According to Cherokee Nation election officials, after the filing deadline, people have five days to challenge someone’s candidacy and the election commission has 12 days to certify the candidates running for Principal Chief, Deputy Chief, seven district seats and one at large seat.

The deadline for Cherokee citizens to register to vote is March 31st and the last day to request an absentee ballot is April 10.

The general election takes place on June 3. A runoff election should some candidates not receive more than half of the vote is July 8.

Oklahoma County Jail Trust Member Resigns

Oklahoma County’s jail trust has lost another member. The Oklahoman newspaper reports Adam Luck, who was appointed to the board in September, has resigned effective immediately. Luck cited a change in circumstances and a need to focus on his family and full-time work as the reason for his resignation.

Luck had previously resigned from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board at the request of Gov. Kevin Stitt due to their differing beliefs on the death penalty.

This departure comes the same week a new member was appointed to the trust, Steven Buck, a former executive director of Oklahoma’s Office of Juvenile Affairs.

State Tax Collections

Rising interest rates are concerning for Oklahoma’s economy. But State Treasurer Todd Russ says the state’s tax collections are still booming.

Oklahoma’s tax collections were up almost $2 billion year-over-year. That’s more than a 12% increase from the previous 12-month period.

Russ touted what he called “noteworthy improvement” in tax collections, but he says there are signs for concern.

Interest rates doubled over the course of 2022 and that means a previously hot housing market has slowed down as fewer people are buying homes. On top of that rising inflation has also slowed some purchases, though sales tax collection remains high.

Some other areas have shown significant growth during the past year, including energy and use taxes and Oklahoma’s unemployment rates.

SQ 820 Forum

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma held a forum Tuesday night at OU Tulsa on State Question 820 that'll see Oklahomans voting on recreational marijuana. A panel spoke on both sides of the issue. Michelle Tilley of Yes on 820 pointed to the economic benefits of recreational sales.

"A study from one of the leading economic firms estimated that by passing State Question 820 we will bring almost a half billion dollars of new tax revenue in the next five years to Oklahoma. That means a hundred million dollars annually we will be able to spend on schools, law enforcement, health care, and other priorities,” said Tilley.

Dr. Bruce Dart of the Tulsa Health Department said the social costs are just too high, though. He said the increase in traffic fatalities, workplace accidents, and the risks to children have medical professionals concerned.

“Some of the public health associations that oppose legalizing marijuana for recreational use include the American Medical Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the American Academy of Children and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the American Academy of Pediatrics,” said Dart.

Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820 on March 7. This Friday, Feb. 10, is the last day to register.

