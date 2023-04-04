AM NewsBrief: April 4, 2023

Suspected Arrested In Weekend Oklahoma Mass Shooting

A suspect in connection with a shooting in Oklahoma City over the weekend has been arrested.

Three people were killed and three more were wounded in a shooting at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City on Saturday night. Among those killed were 38-year-old Fransico Tanajara and 29-year-old Eric Oberholtzer. The third deceased victim has not yet been identified.

Among the wounded was 34-year-old Tyler Myers, who was arrested for first-degree murder on Sunday after being released from the hospital. He is being held at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, a fight between several biker gangs broke out inside the bar, resulting in multiple people exchanging gunfire.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Walters Sends Package To Lawmakers Detailing 'Inappropriate Materials' In School Libraries

Oklahoma's State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, has taken further action to address what he considers inappropriate materials in school libraries.

Walters sent a nearly 60-page package to state lawmakers Monday claiming some books with sexual material have been found in Oklahoma public schools.

The list includes books such as 'Flamer' and 'Gender Queer: A Memoir,' which are said to be found in Owasso, Bixby and Tulsa Public Schools.

Walters also lists two other books said to be found in schools, but doesn’t include the school names. In addition, the package lists books that are for sale online but haven't been found in Oklahoma schools.

Walters said his letter fulfills lawmakers’ request for evidence of inappropriate material in school libraries.

High Fire Risk For Oklahoma

Much of Oklahoma is facing a high fire risk today.

The National Weather Service is issuing Red Flag and High Wind Warnings for central, northern and western Oklahoma with gusts reaching near 60 miles an hour.

Meteorologists say a combination of the strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is discouraged as any fires developing could spread quickly.

Cattle Producers Prepare For Fire Danger

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association is urging producers to prepare for dangerous fire conditions.

Jeremy Kinder is the owner and operator of Six Kay Ranch in Faxon, Oklahoma -- about 20 miles southwest of Lawton. Kinder says there are multiple steps he's taking to keep his cattle safe.

“We try to keep cattle bunched up a smaller more accessible area, we also make sure that we’ve got some water stationed around in case of a fire outbreak on our ranch," said Kinder. "And then obviously communication with our neighbors and fellow cattlemen and cattlewomen and if they need something to don’t hesitate to give us a call and we'll come running.”

The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association says if you see smoke to call 911 immediately and if you find yourself in the line of fire remember your personal safety.

Eagle Baby Hatches In Bartlesville

A monitored eagle's nest in eastern Oklahoma is seeing new life.

Despite wind and wildfires over the weekend, a baby eagle hatched in a Bartlesville nest monitored by the Sutton Avian Research Center.

Baby eagles remain with their parents for about twelve weeks, and the center is urging interested people to tune in to its live cam to get a look at the baby bird in its element.

As of Monday morning, there were two other unhatched eggs in the nest that the center says should be opening soon.

The Sutton Avian Research Center has been working on bald eagle restoration since the 1980s and says there are now more than 300 active nests in Oklahoma. You can find the bald eagle live cam at SuttonCenter.org

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.