AM NewsBrief: May 9, 2023

FEMA Assistance For Cleveland County

The recovery from the damaging and deadly tornadoes in central Oklahoma on the evening of April 19 continues. Cleveland County residents and businesses impacted by those storms can now qualify for disaster relief.

Significant destruction in the Shawnee area and the tiny town of Cole prompted quick approval of a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government for Pottawatomie and McClain Counties in the days following the storms.

Gov. Kevin Stitt in a news release Monday announced Cleveland County residents and businesses can now also qualify for assistance through FEMA to help with housing repairs, get low-interest federal loans to replace damaged property and grants for other necessary needs and expenses.

The statement goes on to say nearly a million dollars in FEMA aid has already been disbursed related to the April storms.

Election Day Summary

Voters in 22 counties across Oklahoma will head to the polls today.

Garfield County residents will vote on a 0.3% percent sales tax increase to expand and renovate the county jail. Approval would help ease overcrowding by adding 82 beds and 16,000 square feet. The same proposal was rejected by voters last fall.

Voters in Moore will consider a curbside recycling program, at a residential rate of nearly $4 per month. A similar proposal was defeated by voters in 2016.

In Norman, voters will decide whether to increase their hotel room excise tax from 5 percent to 8 percent. The tax will NOT be paid by Norman residents.

You can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

Sen. Dahm To Lead Oklahoma GOP

The Oklahoma Republican Party has new leadership.

Oklahoma Senator Nathan Dahm will take over as the new GOP chairman for Oklahoma’s Republican Party. He is widely known for being one of the most conservative Republicans in the state legislature.

The Broken Arrow senator pushed anti-abortion legislation and pro-gun laws and has been a candidate for open Congressional seats in the past - losing in primaries.

As state party leader, Dahm will be responsible for things like fundraising efforts, voter registration and recruiting candidates - which he says will be a major focus.

Dahm takes over for former chairman A.J. Ferate - who filled a vacancy left by GOP Chairman John Bennett.

Dahm will hold the chairman position for the next two years. He also says he will retain his state senate seat.

'Twister' Sequel Begins Filming In Oklahoma City

The sequel to the 1996 blockbuster movie "Twister" has begun filming in downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews are transforming the area to look like New York City, with signs and street vendor stands being set up along Park and Robinson Avenues. Portions of both streets will be closed today (Tuesday 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.) to accommodate filming.

The Oklahoma City Police Department will provide traffic control on surrounding streets so downtown workers and people needing to do business can access the area.

