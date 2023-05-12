AM NewsBrief: May 12, 2023

Treat, Stitt Disagreement On Education Funding Update

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in a Thursday press conference he felt the months-long legislative stalemate over education funding was coming to an end. Senate leaders say that’s not the case.

"We are so, so close. We got the bones of a framework, and now the Speaker and the Pro Tem have their education chairs kind of fine-tuning and getting the last little details," said Gov. Stitt, describing the state of education funding negotiations.

But despite the talks being mediated by a former state Supreme Court Justice and ending in an agreement, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says they’re even further away from a resolution today than yesterday.

"Last night in this very room, the governor and Justice Taylor and the entourage that followed them came in a very celebratory mood to tell us that they were excited about the deal that was struck between the House negotiators and the Senate negotiators," Treat said. "Unfortunately, the House has come back today and wants to do some modifications to the agreement, and so we’re not where we thought we’d be today standing before you."

Treat says the Senate made several concessions to meet the big House priority of getting more funds to rural districts — like increasing the weights in the funding formula to have a bigger impact on rural schools, and more than doubling the proposed allocation to the Redbud Fund, which grants schools money for infrastructure projects.

Treat reiterated his call for public negotiations, saying Oklahomans deserve to know what’s on the table.

New Law Allows Police To Issue Warnings For Misdemeanor Warrants

A new law aims to lower county jail populations in the state by giving police officers greater discretion in low-level arrests.

House Bill 2041 lets police issue warnings for people with misdemeanor warrants instead of being required to take them to jail.

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, who authored the bill, said the legislation was in part inspired by a man who was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant and died in the Oklahoma County Jail. He also said he knows two people who were put in jail on misdemeanor warrants around Thanksgiving.

"Both spent a couple weeks in jail, missed a portion of the holidays, weren’t able to work to be able to do things for their kids and their family. And for me, I’m just thinking, it’s like, 'Does it make sense for us to increase the jail population with folks who shouldn’t be there?'", said Nichols.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2041 even though Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is a co-author. Stitt had vetoed several bills during a standoff with Treat over education plans.

Nichols said the fact that Stitt signed the bill speaks to the strength of his legislation, and the bipartisan agreement on what the bill aims to accomplish.

Shawnee High School To Reopen

Shawnee High School will reopen for in-person learning. School officials say the high school will reopen May 15. This comes after a tornado struck the school nearly a month ago.

Initially, students were going to finish the school year virtually, but following a slew of safety and structural inspections, the school will reopen.

Some areas will remain inaccessible, but the approved areas have been deemed safe.

Oklahoma City Sues Plaza Inn

Oklahoma City is taking legal action against a hotel due to its alarming history of violence.

According to records, police have responded to the Plaza Inn 784 times between January 2022 and May 10, 2023.

In a lawsuit filed by the city, recent incidents include a kidnapping, a shooting and a stabbing.

Despite warnings, the hotel has neglected to address the issues, making it a dangerous place.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the city is seeking complete closure of the facility or mandatory restrictions to ensure public safety.

Oklahoma City Animal Shelter Reopens

Oklahoma City’s Animal Shelter is reopening for adoptions and intakes after more than a month long closure. An outbreak of canine influenza forced the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter to close to the public in March.

Hundreds of dogs were infected and five died from the disease. But now things are under control.

Adoptions will resume this weekend at the shelter, and the facility will start intaking new animals again on Monday.

