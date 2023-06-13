AM NewsBrief: June 13, 2023

Oklahoma AG Weighs In On St. Isidore

Last week’s decision from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board to approve an application for the nation’s first publicly funded religious school is drawing criticism from the state’s attorney general, who calls it “state-sponsored religion.”

In an op-ed for The Oklahoman, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond writes the vote to approve the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School “drove a stake in the heart of religious liberty.” He also warns state and individual board members may be on the hook for costly rounds of litigation.

Drummond goes on to posit a slippery slope that could lead to citizens paying for religious teachings of any kind to be taught to children. For instance, Hindu and Satanic Temple leaders have already expressed interest in submitting their own applications.

He says the move to sponsor St. Isidore is ultimately a violation of religious freedom because it forces Oklahomans to fund religious teachings with their tax dollars.

“The framers of the U.S. Constitution and those who drafted Oklahoma’s constitution clearly understood how best to protect religious freedom: by preventing the state from sponsoring any religion at all. (...) The law simply does not allow for a religious school to be funded with public dollars," Drummond wrote.

After State Board Approves First Taxpayer-Funded Catholic School, Hindus Seek Same

As Oklahoma pushes ahead with plans for the first ever taxpayer funded Catholic public charter school, some say other religions should be included. President of the Universal Society of Hinduism Rajan Zed says he wrote to the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board asking for an application to open a Hindu school.

"Religion is highly important and beneficial for the overall well-being of the society as a whole and this thing opens the door for other religions also to have their schools," said Zed.

Zed wrote to the board last week and is still awaiting an answer. He says there are about 3 million Hindus in the United States and a Hindu school would be valuable. The request comes after the state charter board approved an application from the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

OTA To Raise Toll Prices

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved higher tolls for non-PikePass customers.

Higher rates will come to the Muskogee, Indian Nation, Turner and Will Rogers turnpikes.Increases of 75 to over 100% were approved. These rates only apply to people using OTA’s PlatePay feature. The rates differ from PikePass tolls, which are significantly lower.

The increased revenue will go toward administrative costs from turning the state’s turnpike system cashless. This applies to the four turnpikes with new charges. PlatePay launched in 2021. The OTA plans to have PlatePay on all turnpikes by the end of 2024.

Transportation Secretary and OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz says road safety and convenience of traffic flow will be two major benefits for drivers.

Oklahoma Special Elections

Voters in 14 Oklahoma counties will head to the polls today for special elections.

In Cleveland County, Norman voters will decide whether to raise their water rates. If the proposition passes, the rate increase would fund water line improvements.

On the ballot in Kiowa County is a one-cent county sales tax. Proceeds would fund the replacement of Kiowa County Jail building, which is more than a century old and not meeting state standards.

Voters in Minco and Blanchard will decide if the city should implement 5% hotel and motel taxes.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

