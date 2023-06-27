AM NewsBrief: June 27, 2023

Senate Fails To Override Tribal Tobacco Compact Veto

The Oklahoma Senate failed to override Gov.Kevin Stitt's veto of the tribal tobacco compact.

Pro Tem Greg Treat said he knows he has the votes to override the Governor's veto on both the tag and tobacco tax compacts. Monday's vote was 31-8 in favor of overriding the tobacco tax compact, one vote short.

Treat had some sharp words for the Governor, who at a press conference the previous week said overriding his veto would be giving away land to the tribes.

"I think it is patently false. And I think that it is a scare tactic," said Treat.

Treat met with Attorney General Gentner Drummond before the vote to talk about what authority the legislature, the governor or the AG's office has to extend Indian land and the answer is none-that's for congress' job.

"We need to show mutual respect. We cannot bully any tribe into coming to an agreement with us on terms they don't agree to," Treat said.

The special session is now extended until the end of July, but it's not clear when the Senate will take up another vote to override the governor's vetoes.

Dismissal of Manslaughter Case Against a Blackwell Police Officer Stands

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter case against a Blackwell police lieutenant.

Kay County District Court Judge Lee Turner dismissed a first-degree manslaughter case against Blackwell police lieutenant John Mitchell in 2021. Now, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the dismissal.

Mitchell shot at Micheal Ann Godsey more than 60 times in 2019 after she was involved in a road rage incident where she shot at multiple people including another police officer. The incident was followed by a short car chase during which Godsey was fatally shot by Mitchell.

Not included in the court’s decision was a ruling on whether prosecutors must use expert testimony in fatal police shooting cases to determine if the officer used excessive force.

Drought Effects Wheat Harvest

Drought has had a devastating effect on wheat crops in Oklahoma.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma’s wheat harvest will be half of what last year’s was due to a dry winter that created very difficult growing conditions.

The Oklahoma Wheat Commission said this year’s spring rain saved some crops, but extra moisture made things worse and impacted the quality.

Now, Oklahoma farmers are hoping their summer crops will have a better outcome.

Oklahoma Gets Funding To Expand Broadband Internet

Oklahoma has nearly $800 million from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to expand broadband access across the state.

That’s part of a $42.5 billion federal program called Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD. It’s supposed to make high-speed internet more available, affordable and reliable across the country.

About 1 in 6 Oklahomans don’t have a broadband internet connection – worse than the national average. Executive Director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office Mike Sanders says that lack of connectivity is hindering individuals and businesses, especially in rural parts of the state.

"We've got to get connected. And this money is going to help close that divide, when it comes to high-speed Internet," said Sanders.

Sanders says the Oklahoma Broadband Office is meeting with tribes, state agencies and communities to discuss priorities. Oklahoma will need to submit a five-year plan by the end of 2023 to receive that federal funding.

