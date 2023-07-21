AM NewsBrief: July 21, 2023

Treat and Drummond Take On Tribal Compacts

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat is asking Attorney General Gentner Drummond, for invention on a tribal gaming compact dispute.

Three years ago, the legislature filed two lawsuits against Governor Kevin Stitt. They claimed Stitt illegally signed gaming compacts with four tribes without receiving legislative approval. The state Supreme Court ruled in the legislature’s favor in both cases.

A federal lawsuit was later filed by four tribes against Stitt, which is still pending in a Washington D.C. court. Treat wrote to Drummond that Stitt was using the federal lawsuit to argue Oklahoma law can be ignored.

Treat asked Drummond to intervene to defend state interests, arguing Stitt cannot do so. Treat further wrote that QUOTE “no one, not even the Governor, is above the law.”

Cherokee Nation and Verdigris Sign Agreement

The City of Verdigris signed an agreement with the Cherokee Nation that will allow them to keep the revenue from traffic tickets given to Native Americans on the reservation.

This is the 24th agreement that the Cherokee Nation has signed with municipalities to let them keep a portion of the revenue from traffic tickets given to Native people on the reservation.

Verdigris Chief of Police Jack Shackelford says it's not too big of a change for his officers.

"What's going to do for us is going to streamline the process instead of having to send everybody over to Tahlequah to the Cherokee tribal courts, we can handle their cases here unless they want to contest it. Then it goes to tribal court."

In June, the 10th circuit court of appeals ruled against the city of Tulsa who tried to claim that they have jurisdiction over tribal citizens on the reservation. The city of Tulsa says they plan to appeal.

New Arena Possible for OKC

A new arena might be coming to downtown Oklahoma City.

At his annual State of the City address Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says he hopes for a new arena. He envisions the venue being an upgraded home for OKC’s NBA team.

Earlier this year, the Thunder’s long-term lease at the Paycom Center expired. The NBA team and arena are currently operating under a three-year lease extension to clarify their future.

“Obviously, we want a long-term relationship that secures our Thunder for a generation, but we can't accomplish that without a modern NBA arena.”

The potential new arena is still in the planning phase. Holt says he hopes to have a more formal proposal introduced by the end of the summer. He also says the arena could be funded without raising tax rates.

