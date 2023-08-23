AM NewsBrief: Aug. 23, 2023

Tulsa School Superintendent To Step Down

The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools is stepping down amid an accreditation battle between the district and State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist sent a letter to TPS employees Tuesday explaining her resignation. She says it’s an attempt to prevent a state takeover of the district. TPS is currently in a battle over its accreditation status with the State Board of Education, and specifically, Walters.

Walters has targeted Gist for over a year for what he sees as the district’s failings, as well as for what he calls far-left indoctrination.

"We have a superintendent here who has bought in fully to the woke agenda," said Walters.

Though Oklahoma City Public Schools have similar academic issues and have not received Walters’ ire, he’s railed against TPS’ low reading scores, low state report card scores and a high-profile embezzlement case the district itself reported to authorities.

Walters recently said all options were on the table with regard to the district’s accreditation status, including revoking its accreditation outright as well as a state takeover of the school. TPS’ accreditation is set to be decided on at Thursday morning’s State Board of Education meeting.

The Tulsa World reports TPS board members will hold a special meeting this evening to approve TPS Chief Learning Officer Ebony Johnson as the interim superintendent.

Gist's departure drew reactions from various community leaders.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum lauded Gist for her dedication to student welfare and confronting significant challenges during her tenure.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., highlighted the significance of TPS to the Cherokee community and thanked Gist for her service.

Rural Broadband Grants

An Oklahoma tribal nation and two telephone companies are receiving more than $60 million from the USDA to expand broadband access in rural Oklahoma.

The amounts are broken down like this:

Pawnee Nation will get almost $25 million to expand access in Pawnee in Payne Counties.

Oklahoma Western Telephone will get the same amount for counties within Choctaw Nation.

And Cimarron Telephone Company will get an almost $9 million grant and $9 million loan to expand access in Muscogee Nation.

The money is part of the USDA’s ReConnect Program – a massive federal initiative designed to bring high speed internet to people in rural areas, this time in 22 states and the Marshall Islands.

The program is part of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

Heat Exposure Prevention

As extreme heat grips Oklahoma - it’s important to take steps to prevent heat exposure.

Triple-digit heat can be life-threatening - especially for those with a history of high-blood pressure, those who have heart, lung or kidney disease or are taking certain medications.

According to AARP, some heat exposure complications include muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headaches and more.

The CDC recommends drinking one cup of water every 15-20 minutes when it’s hot. Some drinks, like those with caffeine and alcohol can cause dehydration.

Other tips to combat the heat include preparing yourself by wearing sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing, staying indoors during the hottest part of the day - or taking frequent rest breaks in cool places if you are outside.

