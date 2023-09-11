AM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2023

Oklahoman Sentenced for January 6 Insurrection

Another Oklahoman has been sentenced to prison for their involvement in the January 6th riot on the U.S.Capitol.

A Fort Gibson electrician who stormed the Capitol will serve six months in federal prison.

Anthony Alfred Griffith Sr., faced a trial in United States District Court in Washington D.C. He was convicted of four misdemeanors including obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Griffith is the seventh Oklahoman to be sentenced for his role in the riot. His former apprentice, Jerry Ryals, was ordered to serve time in prison last year for a civil disorder felony charge for nine months.

At least 11 Oklahomans and more than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

Inmate Death Settlement

Last week, the Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners voted to settle a lawsuit over the 2018 death of an Oklahoma County jail inmate.

The Oklahoma County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to settle a lawsuit over the death of Sindi Spray for $400,000.

The Oklahoman reports in 2018, 24-year-old Spray died of a perforated ulcer while she was an inmate at the Oklahoma County jail. Her parents sued the Board of Commissioners in Oklahoma City federal court, alleging she was not seen by a physician while in jail despite repeatedly complaining of severe abdominal pain.

Last month, U.S District Court Judge David Russell refused to dismiss the case, citing testimony that claimed jail medical staff routinely ignored sick inmates and that the jail was consistently understaffed.

Native Nutrition Conference

Oklahoma State University will take center stage at a Minnesota conference this week related to Indigenous foods.

OSU’s Center for Indigenous Health Research and Policy at OSU Center for Health Sciences is a co-sponsor of this year’s event - which includes Indigenous perspectives on the role of food in health and wellbeing.

Attendees will learn about model tribal programs, the state of Indigenous science, food policy, and more.

Cherokee Chef Nico Albert of Burning Cedar Indigenous Foods will participate in an Indigenous Chef expo along with the Sioux Chef, who owns the award winning restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis.

To learn more about the conference go to nativenutrition.umn.edu.

Urban Forest Grants

The Oklahoma Forestry Service announced on Wednesday that federal grants will be made available again this year to help communities develop local forestry plans.

The matching grants can range from $1,000 to $10,000 for non-profit organizations, local government agencies, educational institutions, and neighborhood associations to broaden urban forestry programs, and provide training opportunities.

Urban Forestry Service Coordinator Mark Bays says past grants have enhanced the technical skills of those who plan, develop, and maintain trees in urban and community forests.

According to the Forestry Service, more trees could help improve health and quality of living issues, as well as boost economic growth opportunities. Grants are due Nov. 17.

