AM NewsBrief: Sept. 18, 2023

Oklahoma Poverty And Health Census Data

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Oklahoma is among the poorest states in the country.

Last week, the Census Bureau released its annual state-level data snapshot on poverty and health.

In 2022, Oklahoma had a poverty rate of 15.7% compared to the national poverty rate of 11.5%, leaving the state with the 8th highest poverty rate in the country. This ranking is unchanged from the previous year.

Additionally, 1 in 5 Oklahoma children were living at or below the federal poverty level in 2022.

However, the data also show the state has seen improvements in health insurance uninsured rates, as Oklahoma had one of the largest increases in health care coverage in the country last year following Medicaid expansion.

Metro Libraries Increasing Security

The Metropolitan Library System is taking new security measures after a series of incidents over the past few weeks.

Larry White, CEO of the Metropolitan Library System, says in a statement to KFOR the library has now programmed all phones with an automatic dial 911 button. Video surveillance, panic buttons and unarmed guards have all been added. Additional training has also been given to employees.

This comes after three different libraries have seen criminal acts these past few weeks. In August, the Ralph Ellison Library lost nearly $10,000 worth of equipment due to vandalism. This month, a man assaulted an employee at the Capitol Hill Library. At the Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library, a bag was found in the bathroom containing a gun and other weapons.

White says all library locations have undergone security audits and changes have been made to keep both staff and guests safe.

Gas Prices Increasing In Oklahoma

Gas prices are inching up across the Sooner state.

AAA Oklahoma says the current jump in gas prices is mainly due to refinery issues that are impacting supply and demand.

The agency says gas prices have risen 20 cents in the past week, but the increase is likely just temporary. AAA expects prices to come down over the next few months due fewer people traveling.

Right now, the average cost for a gallon of regular in Oklahoma is $3.78, 10 cents below the national average.

Former Downtown Hotel To Be Converted To Apartments

A former downtown Oklahoma City Holiday Inn is set to be converted into apartments.

Last week, the city council approved providing $2.9 million in tax increment financing to convert the former hotel into 204 micro-apartments.

The converted hotel will be renamed The Pulse Apartments. Officials say it will provide an affordable housing option in downtown Oklahoma City. The average rent will be $875.

It’s expected to take about a year to convert the old hotel into apartments.

______________

Listeners like you provide essential funding for KGOU’s news reports, available in podcasts, online and on the air. Information on how to contribute is at KGOU.org.