AM NewsBrief: Nov. 8, 2023

Oklahoma Behavioral Health Study

There’s a shortage of mental health professionals in all 77 Oklahoma counties. The issue has the attention of lawmakers, as experts say ‘bold steps’ are needed to invest in the future workforce.

Tequia Sier, with the nonprofit Oklahoma Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, says the state needs more incentives and funding to attract behavioral health professionals. She, and other experts, made their recommendations during an interim legislative study on Tuesday.

“We do see that there are critical shortages, um, and a lot of need in the state, um. But we believe that these 14 recommendations, um, are really meant to inspire us to make some really bold steps," said Seir.

Tulsa Democrat Melissa Provenzano says she's excited to review data and policy recommendations presented during the study to see what the legislature can do in the next session.



Pandemic Protections Ending For Oklahomans Covered By SoonerCare

Oklahoma is resuming an effort to take an estimated 270,000 low-income people off of the Medicaid rolls.

Oklahoma Watch reports the move comes after pandemic-era federal support to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority for Medicaid expired over the summer.

The state had initially paused booting people off of Medicaid, as there were hiccups related to filling out paperwork or other bureaucratic issues.

Options for Oklahomans who no longer meet eligibility requirements for SoonerCare range from coverage from an employer or the federal insurance marketplace, which offers tax credit subsidies for various health insurance plans.

Oklahoma Announces New Safety App

Oklahoma has launched a new app that aims to make communities safer around the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the “ProtectOK” app earlier this week.

The app was created by the state and the Oklahoma School Security Institute to ensure the safety of Oklahoma’s communities and schools.

Officials say the app allows users to quickly and anonymously submit suspicious activity to authorities.

The app is available for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play.



Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Proposes New Hunting, Fishing Rules

Every year, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation revises the rules governing hunting and fishing across the state.

Proposed changes would limit anglers to 10 native non-game fish per day. These species, like gar and carpsuckers, usually aren’t valued as meals, so catching them is mostly for sport. The changes would also ban people who fish with bows or spears from returning fish they’ve shot to the water, instead requiring them to dispose of the carcasses according to the Department’s specifications.

Back on land, potential new rules would require hunters to pick up their shotgun shells in wildlife management areas, or they’d be classified as litter. And prairie dog hunting could come to an end on some state-managed lands.

These are only a few of the proposed rules changes listed on the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s website. The public can comment on them through Dec. 8.

Mattel Unveils Wilma Mankiller Barbie

A new Barbie doll honors the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation. The Wilma Mankiller doll is part of the Barbie “Inspiring Women” series.

Mattel says the Barbie design team worked directly with Mankiller’s Estate and the Cherokee Nation to sculpt the doll.

Mankiller served as the principal chief from 1985 to 1995.

In addition to the doll’s release, Barbie is donating $25,000 to The American Indian Resources Center.

