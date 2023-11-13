AM NewsBrief: Nov. 13, 2023

Welfare Group Opposes AG's Attempt To Overturn Mass. Pork Law

A nonpartisan social welfare group in Oklahoma is opposing Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s attempt to overturn a Massachusetts pork law.

Attorney General Drummond signed an amicus brief with a dozen other states in late October. The policy group’s officials say the lack of market competition has a larger impact on pork producers than laws in other states.

Brendan Hoover is a spokesperson for the Kirkpatrick Policy Group. He says there is a large pork market outside of California and Massachusetts.

"No, our end goal is to end extreme confinement in Oklahoma. We don't want to force farmers to do this, we would like it to be more of a voluntary thing," said Hoover.

The group does support two Oklahoma bills that would create grants to renovate pig housing facilities. The bills were introduced this spring, but did not pass out of committee.

Oklahoma Representative Joins Health Caucus

Oklahoma City Democratic Rep. Ellyn Hefner is joining a nonpartisan health caucus spanning six states to draft policy related to affordability, access and the health care workforce.

State Representative Hefner’s first in-person meeting with the caucus was at a conference last week, and she says legislators and public health agencies discussed policy for people in communities without access to health services. Members of the caucus will run a bill with nuances to fit each state it represents. That includes Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Hefner says she’s excited to work more with Heartland Forward, the nonprofit behind the effort. The group will help the states involved with research so they can see what’s possible in their communities.

Oklahoma is the first state to see policy from the caucus, with an initial bill deadline of December 8th.

Tulsa Humane Society Accused Of Illegally Killing Animals

The Humane Society of Tulsa is in hot water over allegations of the illegal killing of animals.

In a complaint filed to the Oklahoma Veterinary Board, Tulsa Humane Society president Gina Gardner and a veterinary assistant are accused of killing 11 dogs at a no-kill shelter in Grove.

The complaint alleges that Gardner and the assistant performed euthanasia without a licensed veterinarian present on 10 adult dogs and one puppy at Second Chance Pet Rescue in July.

The complaint says the Humane Society was originally invited to the shelter to assist with overcrowding.

Cassie Owens, the director of the Second Chance shelter, says her staff and volunteers were not notified any dogs would be put down.

“The interest of the animals will always be my highest priority. I will always be transparent with the community," said Owens.

Gardner reported to investigators that the shelter was aware dogs would be euthanized during her visit. She and the assistant will appear before the state board on Dec. 1 for a hearing.

Record November Heat

The state experience record heat early in November. The Oklahoma Mesonet reported a 95 degree reading in Hollis, Oklahoma on Nov. 7.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says they looked through the record books for a hotter day in early November.

“Back in 1937, we had a station at Coalgate, Oklahoma, get 95 degrees. That was the only other time it's happened in November or December," McManus said.

According to McManus, the 95 degree temperature in Hollis on Nov. 7 was the latest that high of a temperature has been recorded in the state dating back to the 1880s.

