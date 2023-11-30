AM NewsBrief: Nov. 30, 2023

Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Phillip Hancock To Be Executed

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted to recommend clemency for death row inmate Phillip Hancock earlier this month, but he is still scheduled to be executed this morning.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has not responded to the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation of clemency for Phillip Hancock. The decision to grant or deny Hancock clemency is ultimately the Governor’s.

Hancock was convicted of the murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch in 2001. He maintains his claim he acted in self-defense.

Hancock is currently scheduled to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Thursday at 10 a.m. Stitt has only granted clemency to a death row inmate once - in the case of Julius Jones in 2021. He made that announcement just hours before Jones was scheduled to be executed.

School Accreditation System To Be Reviewed At State BOE Meeting

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is proposing a change to Oklahoma’s accreditation system at the State Board of Education meeting Thursday.

Walters is expected to give a presentation on proposed administrative rules tying academic performance to districts’ accreditation statuses.

But the discussion itself won’t enact new rules. Administrative rules usually go through the legislative process, but that can be circumvented if the governor issues an executive order. Academic outcomes have been a common refrain at board meetings, and especially with criticism of Tulsa Public Schools.

On the agenda is a presentation from the state department about the accreditation status of TPS, followed by the regular monthly presentation from TPS officials about its progress, per Walters’ demands.

And as always, possible action on TPS’ accreditation status, such as a demotion, is still on the table.

Oklahoma County Commissioners Meet To Discuss Location Of New Jail

Oklahoma County commissioners met Wednesday to discuss the potential location for the new jail.

The county's plans for the new jail face uncertainty as the proposed site near Will Rogers Airport awaits approval from the FAA.

County commissioners discussed adding more sites to a list of where the future county jail could be built.

They've offered the Airport Trust $2.5 million for land near South Newcastle Road and Southwest 54th, but haven't gotten a response.

Last week commissioners reintroduced three sites to the list of possibilities. Opposition emerged yesterday for a site near NE 10th and I-35. Residents voiced concerns about its proximity to community facilities.

Commissioners plan to meet again Monday to discuss more potential locations.

Efforts To Criminalize Homelessness Growing In Oklahoma

A new analysis by the National Homeless Law Center finds Oklahoma is among many states across the country making an effort to criminalize homelessness.

The nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Voice reports the effort here is moderate compared to other state legislatures.

Pushes aimed at regulating encampments or forcing mental health treatment are growing across the country. Cities across Oklahoma, though, are taking action through ordinances. For example, Shawnee recently passed one to limit giving food to people experiencing homelessness in that city's downtown.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

