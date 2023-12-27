AM NewsBrief: Dec. 27, 2023

Walters Complies With Subpoena

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has complied with a subpoena from lawmakers.

Oklahoma House Republicans issued the court order last week after several attempts to get access to documents and emails on a variety of topics.

Rep. Mark McBride announced on Tuesday Walters had complied. McBride said the records and communications that were requested have been received.

The lawmaker said in a statement that he has started reviewing the documents to ensure that they contain all of the information that was requested.

Okmulgee County Jailer Charged

Tribal prosecutors have charged an Okmulgee County jailer accused of assaulting the Muscogee Nation Lighthouse Police deputy chief.

Muscogee officials say jailer Matthew Douglas allegedly told Deputy Chief Dennis Northcross the jail doesn’t accept suspects from Lighthorse Police.

The Lighthorse officer allegedly told jailers it’s against state law for the jail to refuse to book a lawfully arrested person.

Additionally, county jails regularly hold suspects prosecuted in federal and tribal courts.

Body cam video shows jailers refusing to book the suspect, and then shoving Northcross.

The Okmulgee County sheriff said jailers booked the suspect after all procedures were completed. The sheriff said Thursday that none of his deputies have been arrested.

Gov. Kevin Stitt claimed the incident was “a direct effect of the broken system created by the McGirt Decision.”

Stitt has consistently spoken against the 2020 Supreme Court decision that requires Native defendants be prosecuted in federal or tribal courts.

Integris Hospital Data Breach

Integris Health is warning patients of a potential data breach after the hospital system was hacked.

Officials confirm the hospital system was hacked back in November. According to the hospital, names, contact information, date of birth and social security numbers are some things that may have been accessed in the potential breach.

Earlier this week, patients said they started getting emails claiming to be from the group behind the hack.

Integris says it is investigating the situation. The hospital says patients who get an email are asked not to click on any links or respond and check credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Oklahoma Tree Disposal

Oklahoma City is now accepting natural Christmas trees for disposal at two parks.

Residents can drop off trees at Will Rogers Park and Wheeler Park now through Jan. 15.

Trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands. Mulch from the trees will be available to all residents at the parks from dawn until dusk.

_________________

