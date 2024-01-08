AM NewsBrief: Jan. 8, 2024

State Lawmaker Calls For Investigation Into DOC

A state lawmaker is again calling for an investigation of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Lane Representative Justin Humphrey says he has reports from inmates about violence and sexual assaults at Oklahoma prisons.

He says an outside entity, possibly the FBI, should look into the claims.

“I’ve already contacted the human rights and civil rights division for the FBI, and so yes, I would absolutely love for them-I’ve given them a lot of evidence. I don’t know whether they will pursue that," Humphrey said.

Humphrey has previously asked the state attorney general to investigate the claims.

He says he has filed a bill that would allow lawmakers to visit corrections facilities unannounced.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has responded to Humphrey’s claims, saying while acts of violence do happen in state prisons, there has not been a statistically significant rise in violence over the last six months.

Lawmakers to appropriate $13.9 billion in next state budget

The Oklahoma Legislature will be back in session in less than a month, and it’s becoming clear tax cuts will be a major priority.

The state’s rainy day fund is maxed out. Higher than expected general revenue fund collections and cash-on-hand from previous fiscal years all mean lawmakers have about $1.3 billion more to work with than they did last year.

"Gov. Stitt said the increase, particularly in recurring revenue, is a reason he wants to see lawmakers approve an individual income tax rate cut," said Quorum Call publisher Shawn Ashley.

Hear more about what to expect in the weeks before the new session starts — in the latest edition of Capitol Insider.

Update On Private School Tax Credit Program

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has approved thousands of applications for new private school tax credits.

The tax credit program has seen significant interest, with more than 30,000 applications from families.

Priority was given to households earning $150,000 or less, which is about 45% of the approved applications.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports the approved amount totals around $70 million, which is almost half of the $150 million allocated for the program's first year.

Given the interest and the upcoming legislative session, lawmakers are expected to consider adjustments to tax credit funding.

Lily Gladstone Wins Golden Globe For 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Role

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday night, and a film largely shot in Oklahoma was all but shut out.

Among the winners was Lily Gladstone for “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama” category. Her portrayal of Mollie Burkhart in the film Killers of the Flower Moon drew rave reviews from critics and movie-goers alike.

In her acceptance speech, she had thank yous for people in Hollywood… and Pawhuska.

"Thank you, Marty. Thank you, Leo. Thank you, Bob. You are all changing things. Thank you for being such allies. Thank you, Eric. Thank you, Chief Standing Bear and a big ol’ Way-we-nah to Wahzhazhe Osage Nation," said Gladstone.

Gladstone’s win was the only one from Killers of the Flower Moon, despite seven nominations for best motion picture, director, original score and more.

