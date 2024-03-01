AM NewsBrief: Mar. 1, 2024

Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell Resigns Cabinet Post

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell resigned his role as Secretary of Workforce Development on Wednesday.

News of Pinnell’s resignation surfaced the day after Attorney General Gentner Drummond released an opinion saying elected and appointed officials can only hold one state office at a time.

In a letter to fellow cabinet members and his own chief of staff, Pinnell cites his obligations to various boards and commissions as the reasoning for his decision.

Pinnell’s is one of two departures from Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet this week following Drummond’s opinion.

Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Tim Gatz, also vacated his positions as Secretary of Transportation and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

A governor’s spokesperson says replacements for the two cabinet positions are pending.

Audit Bodes Well For State Election Integrity

The Oklahoma State Election Board confirmed the results of recent special legislative races following thorough post-election audits conducted by county election boards.

The audits, which were mandated by state law in 2022, aim to uphold the security and accuracy of the electoral process.

The audits confirmed the results of the special general election and both special primaries in Oklahoma County, with no discrepancies found in the vote counts. Audits in Comanche County showed similar results.

Secretary Paul Ziriax emphasized in a written statement that the post-election audits consistently demonstrate the safety and security of Oklahoma elections.

School Cell Phone Ban Bill Passes Committee

A bill that would ban cell phone use at schools advanced through the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday.

Senate Bill 1314 by Edmond Republican Adam Pugh would require public school districts to adopt policies to prohibit student cell phone use on campus. He says not only would it remove distractions from the classroom, but also help kids facing emotional crises.

“Teen suicide has doubled,” said Pugh. “Anxiety, depression, body image issues specifically in females, bullying and aggression in young males. Adolescents ages 12 to 16 spend 100 minutes less a day interacting with their peers than they did just ten years ago, face to face. So we don’t even have support networks anymore - friends that we can talk to, shake their hand, give them a hug, (and) look them in the eye. This is that important.”

Several Republicans expressed concern the bill would usurp control from local school boards. Oklahoma City Democrat Carri Hicks originally supported the bill but changed her mind after parents voiced worries they wouldn’t be able to reach their children if there was a school shooting. The bill can now be heard on the Senate Floor.

Tree Pollen Surge

Tree pollen counts across the state are very high.

Red cedars and other junipers are the main offenders, but elms and maple pollen counts are also elevated.

After a small reprieve following a mid-week cold front, pollen counts are expected to shoot back up near their seasonal peak this weekend.

But tree pollen isn’t the only thing affecting the air - the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality health advisory for fine smoke particles.

In much of Western Oklahoma, wildfires have made the air unhealthy for sensitive groups - children, the elderly, and people with existing heart or respiratory illnesses.

The rest of the state’s air quality is listed as “moderate.”

