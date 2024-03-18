AM NewsBrief: Mar. 18, 2024

Oklahoma Senate Unveils Budget Resolution

The Oklahoma Senate released its budget resolution Friday ahead of today's vote.

The budget includes spending recommendations for state departments, agencies and services.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the new budget transparency process went better than anticipated.

"It's been a very productive week, a very productive session. We're hitting on all cylinders," said Treat.

The state Senate's proposed budget is publicly available.

The resolution will be up for a floor vote today, during the Senate’s afternoon session.

Oklahoma Attorney General Challenges EPA's Methane Emissions Rules

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is at odds with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over new rules to reduce methane emissions. Drummond is leading a coalition of states in a lawsuit to stop “attacks on Oklahoma’s most vital industry.”

Drummond is talking about oil and gas, which accounts for almost a quarter of the state’s economy. But nationwide, it also accounts for more methane emissions than any other industry.

New rules from the EPA aim to slash those emissions by increasing monitoring and requiring more efficient equipment. Federal officials say the country needs to sharply reduce its methane emissions to prevent near-term climate impacts and avoid long-term climate disaster.

But Drummond says the rules could also hurt Oklahomans whose livelihoods depend on oil and gas. He’s filing a lawsuit against the EPA, and 23 other states have signed on. The suit says the EPA’s new rule is arbitrary and unauthorized. It calls for the rule to be struck down before it can go into effect in May.

Edmond Residents to Vote on Lodging Tax Increase

Edmond residents will decide on a lodging tax increase later this year.

The city council has greenlit a special election on June 18, proposing to raise Edmond's lodging tax from 4% to 6%.

City leaders say the proposed change would generate an extra $350,000 for the city's tourism and convention office.

Officials say the funds would be used to enhance Edmond's appeal to organizations hosting events in the area.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Propose Time Limits for Vehicles in Left Lane

Some Oklahoma lawmakers say it’s time to limit how long vehicles can drive in the left lane.

House Bill 3452, authored by Tulsa Rep. Jeff Boatman, would place limits on how long vehicles can linger in the left lane, with different time constraints for different types of vehicles.

Tractor trailers would have two minutes to pass, while smaller vehicles like cars and pickups would have only one minute.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports Oklahoma law enforcement writes about 80,000 speeding tickets a year, but only issues about 50 left lane violation tickets.

The measure would also drop the fine for left lane violators from $550 to $250.

