AM NewsBrief: Mar. 25, 2024

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole Wants Lead Role In Federal Budget-Making

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is vying for greater control of the federal budget. The U.S. representative pitched to colleagues in Congress Friday on why he should be the next chair of the U.S. House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

If Cole is chosen internally for the leadership role, it would put an Oklahoman at the center of budget discussions for the federal government.

In his bid for the role, Cole describes himself as a “budget hawk.” And points to his experience in the appropriations committee and other subcommittees where he’s helped balance some of the largest federal budgets.

Cole says his focus would be to include all stakeholders in discussions about federal agency appropriations and to make every dollar count while still funding the vital needs of Americans.

His pitch comes after the current chair of the appropriations committee, a tenured Texas Republican, announced retirement in the wake of House members pushing through a $1.2 trillion budget package to the Senate.

EMSA Security Breach

The Emergency Medical Services Authority or “EMSA” has reported an IT security incident that involved patient information.

EMSA says an unauthorized party gained access to its network for at least three days in February.

An investigation found that files containing patient information like address, date of birth and social security numbers may have been acquired.

EMSA is notifying people whose information have been involved. It has also set up a toll-free call center for questions.

EMSA is an ambulance services provider serving communities throughout central and eastern Oklahoma.

OKC Faces Surplus Of Empty Office Space

A new report shows OKC is home to a lot of empty office space

If you spread out all of Oklahoma City’s vacant offices next to each other, it would cover about 75 football fields.

That represents a quarter of the city’s rentable office space sitting empty — just over 4 million square feet, according to an end-of-2023 market report from Price Edwards & Company. That’s pretty much the same as in 2022. But while suburban office use rose a little last year, more vacancies popped up in downtown Oklahoma City.

The report shows downtown offices have a significantly higher price per square foot than any other area of the city. And that makes them less marketable. Right now, there’s higher demand for smaller, more affordable office spaces.

Oklahoma City's Labor Market on Fire: Mayor Touts 30 Consecutive Months with Unemployment Below 4%

The labor market in Oklahoma City is on a hot streak. The city’s economic climate is getting a shoutout on social media from its leaders.

OKC Mayor David Holt took to his smartphone to brag on his city’s 30 straight months with an unemployment rate below 4 percent.

That’s the third-longest uninterrupted run here since 1990.

It’s reflective of a hot labor market nationally and in Oklahoma. The state is on the same streak as its capital city. And in January, the country as a whole was on a two-year streak of under 4 percent. That’s the longest one nationwide since the Vietnam War.

Economists say unemployment rates below the 4% threshold are good for workers, and indicate a plethora of employment opportunities, leading to rising wages.

Oklahoma Sooners Women's Basketball Advances in NCAA Tournament, Langston Lions Reach NAIA Men's Basketball 'Final Four'

The Oklahoma Sooners women’s basketball team advanced past the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, in a 73 to 70 win over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

OU overcame a 14-point deficit to snap FGCU’s 22-game win streak. They’ll now play the Indiana Hoosiers Monday afternoon at 5:30 on ESPN 2.

Meanwhile, in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship, the Langston Lions advanced to the “Final Four” on Saturday, with a 61 to 48 win over the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats.

Langston now faces the College of Idaho Yotes Monday at 7 p.m. The game can be livestreamed online on the NAIA's YouTube channel.

