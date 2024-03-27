AM NewsBrief: Mar. 27, 2024

Oklahoma Claims Millions in Damages from Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen Amid Legal Battle

Nearly two years into a legal back-and-forth between the State of Oklahoma and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, the state says the barbecue chain owes it millions of dollars in damages

Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen signed on to remodel and manage six restaurants in state parks using taxpayer money.

About a year and a half into that contract, a whistleblower told state authorities Swadley’s had been cooking its books so it could overcharge taxpayers. The state ended its deal and sued Swadley’s for breach of contract in April 2022.

Last month, Swadley’s filed a motion claiming Oklahoma owed the company more than $2.6 million for operations and renovations.

The state responded this week, saying Swadley’s actually owes Oklahoma more than $4.7 million in damages. There are a bevy of accusations, including overstating the value of remodels, paying managers before the restaurants opened and invoicing the state for uncompleted work.

In addition to the civil suit, the state has filed criminal charges against Swadley’s owner Brent Swadley and two others. Two of them are slated to appear in court on April 4.

Critics Challenge Oklahoma Supreme Court's Decision on Minimum Wage Petition

Critics of an initiative petition to raise Oklahoma's minimum wage are seeking a rehearing from the state Supreme Court.

In a brief, the State Chamber and the Farm Bureau claim the court’s previous decision lacked clarity and explanation. They had previously challenged the petition, alleging it unlawfully delegates legislative power to a federal agency.

The court ruled earlier this month that the petition did not violate state or federal constitutions.

Proponents are asking the court to deny a rehearing or act quickly.

The petition, known as State Question 832, aims to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2029.

LGBTQ+ Community Gathers at Oklahoma State Capitol for 'The People's Hearing'

Members of Oklahoma’s LGBTQ+ community came together for an annual gathering at the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday for “The People’s Hearing,” a storytelling event aimed at fostering solidarity among trans and gender-nonconforming Oklahomans.

The crowd of about 50 people was somber, angry, and reflective in light of the recent deaths of non-binary youth in Oklahoma.

Still, they took turns sharing stories and anecdotes of how their lives intersect with the need to advocate for LGBTQ-plus Oklahomans: specifically, non-binary and trans children.

About a dozen people spoke.

"What's up everybody? My name is RPC. I use they/he pronouns," said RPC Perez. They wanted to encourage fellow advocates during the event. "The work that you are doing does impact people in positive ways," RPC said.

At this event last year Perez says they felt seen for who they truly are, without needing to provide an explanation or evidence. It pushed them to be more involved in generating what they call “People Power.”

Oklahoma Embryos Could Become Victims of Battery, Assault Under New Legislation

A bill that would allow Oklahomans to be charged with battery against an unborn child passed another legislative hurdle.

House Bill 3002, authored by Lawton Republican Rande Worthen, would extend rights to a woman’s unborn child, saying the child could also be a victim of battery, and aggravated assault and battery.

Opponents of the bill expressed concerns about potential impacts on fertility treatments, saying an unlawful use of force could apply in situations where damage occurs to an embryo during treatments. Moore Republican Darrell Weaver, the bill’s Senate author, says that would be a stretch.

“I cannot connect the dots with that. I really can't. I don't think that has anything to do with what we're doing here," said Weaver.

Concerns sparked from the impacts of a recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling, which defined frozen embryos as children. The decision prompted fertility clinics to shut down because they feared lawsuits.

