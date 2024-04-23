AM NewsBrief: Apr. 23, 2024

5 Found Dead Inside Southwest Oklahoma City Home

An investigation continues after five people were found dead inside a home in Southwest Oklahoma City

Police were called to a house near Czech Hall Rd. and SW 29th around 9:30 a.m. Monday to conduct a welfare check.

Police say when officers arrived they found five people, including two children, deceased in the home.

Officials say all five people had injuries consistent with homicide.

Mustang Public Schools issued a statement confirming two current students and one former student are among those found dead.

The names of the victims have not been released. No suspect has been identified.



Oklahoma Legislature Advances Bill to Ban Homeless Encampments on State Lands Amid U.S. Supreme Court Case Debate

As the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case about whether cities can punish homeless people for sleeping outdoors when no adequate shelter is available, the Oklahoma Legislature took another step toward banning homeless encampments on state-owned lands.

Republican State Sen.Darrell Weaver’s Senate Bill 1854 passed the House Monday with a vote of 77-18 and is now headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

The bill would ban people from establishing an "unauthorized camp” — meaning any tent, shelter, or bedding for the purpose of overnight use on property not designated as a campsite — on state-owned lands.

Additionally, violations after the first offense come with a misdemeanor charge, up to $50 in fines and up to 15 days in jail.

On the same day, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in Grants Pass v Johnson, a case centered around the legality of punishing people based on their status of being involuntarily homeless.

Study Highlights Racial Disparities in Oklahoma's Health Care System

A national study from the Commonwealth Fund asked the question of how well state health care systems work for people from different racial and ethnic groups. Compared to other states, Oklahoma’s health care systems are performing poorly among people from all backgrounds.

Oklahoma scored close to last in a racial health equity report assessing health care access, outcomes and quality by state.

White Oklahomans had the best outcomes in the state, and Hispanic Oklahomans had the worst. But, across the board, health research and policy nonprofit the Commonwealth Fund found Oklahomans experience well below-average health care access, outcomes and quality.

The state’s only positive outlier compared to the performance of other states was among American Indian and Alaska Native populations. They ranked fourth in health care access and outcomes out of the ten states with a large enough population to measure.

Oklahoma Joins Other States Questing Law Used To Shield Tech Companies From Lawsuits

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has signed onto a legal brief questioning a federal statute that shields tech companies from civil lawsuits.

Lower courts have dismissed cases that say online platforms should be held accountable for allegedly facilitating crimes like human trafficking and sexual abuse.

One of those cases is John Doe v. Snap, Inc. in which a 15-year-old plaintiff says the messaging app Snapchat enabled his teacher to groom him into an abusive sexual relationship.

This week, several states, including Oklahoma, filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case. They say existing statute “allows online platforms to inflict widescale misery and escape liability for it.”

Drummond joins attorneys general from 21 other states and the District of Columbia in support of the plaintiff.

