AM NewsBrief: Apr. 30, 2024

NWS Issues Record Number of Tornado Warnings as 25 Confirmed Twisters Devastate Region

Oklahoma saw at least 25 confirmed tornadoes on Saturday. That’s more than a quarter of the total tornadoes confirmed in the state in 2023. The National Weather Service is working to review the storms and assess the damage.

The National Weather Service’s Norman office issued 62 tornado warnings on Saturday. Meteorologist in Charge Mark Fox says that’s the most they’ve ever put out in one day.

This outbreak also generated more high-damage twisters than all of last year. Four people died in a trio of powerful tornadoes.

One that destroyed a Marietta hospital was an EF-4, and the tornado that leveled downtown Sulphur is rated at least an EF-3. Another EF-3 ripped through Holdenville. Ratings could go up as survey teams comb through the damage paths this week.

Fox says this is just the beginning of storm season, and Oklahomans should stay prepared and alert.

Marietta Hospital Refers Patients Elsewhere After Severe Tornado Damage

Health care services at a hospital in Marietta are temporarily unavailable after a deadly tornado Saturday night left it severely damaged. Mercy Health Love County’s hospital administrator hopes to reconnect patients to care swiftly.

Scott Callender, the hospital’s administrator, says its clinic and spaces where it provides physical therapy are the only places that might be salvageable in the building.

Damage includes blown-out windows, crumbling ceilings and a mangled exterior, making it unsuitable for patients.

Those patients are being referred to local area hospitals, with the closest location being 19 miles away in Ardmore.

In the meantime, Callender says the hospital is trying to get a virtual setup for provider visits.

“I want to get their health care back up and going so they don’t have to travel, and that's our goals, and so, it's just a matter of time, and hopefully, quicker the better," said Callender.

Callender says the hospital is working on getting its phone lines up and running again.

Oklahoma Lawmakers Pledge Support for Tornado-Ravaged Communities

Oklahoma lawmakers have a message for people affected by the tornadoes that roared through Oklahoma this weekend: help is on the way. The legislature plans to help rebuild after severe weather devastation.

House Speaker Charles McCall says the state can help provide relief to towns damaged by the more than 20 tornadoes that ripped across south central Oklahoma over the weekend.

And he doesn’t think recent squabbles between the House, Senate and governor will get in the way.

"I believe that appropriation is not something that we will argue over. I think it will just be one that we look at the assess the damage, and then appropriate the the amount of money," McCall said.

McCall says the legislature expects to know that number sometime this week.

He says the governor’s emergency declarations in a dozen counties opened the door for federal disaster relief funding. That means federal dollars will cover 75% of relief costs, while state and local governments evenly split the remaining 25%.

McCall says the process will resemble last year’s response to tornado damage in Shawnee.



OKC Thunder Sweep Pelicans, Advance to Second Round of Playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed out a four-game sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night 97-89.

It was a tight contest for most of the night, but the Thunder pulled away in the last few minutes of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams led the way, finishing with 24 points apiece, but it was OKC's defense that was on full display, forcing 18 turnovers.

Defensive stopper Lu Dort spoke with reporter Nick Gallo after the game, answering his question simply and confidently.

“Youngest number one seed in NBA history. You come away with four straight wins here in this series. How does this feel for this group right now?," said Gallo. “It feels good. We got more." said Dort.

OKC now advances to the second round of the playoffs, where they’ll face the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, which is currently tied up, 2 games to 2.

