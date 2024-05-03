AM NewsBrief: May 3, 2024

State Budget Talks: Legislative Leaders and Governor Set to Meet Monday

Legislative leaders and the governor are set to meet Monday afternoon to take up the state budget.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the governor requested the meeting in an email sent Wednesday.

Treat says he welcomes a public meeting and will bring as many state senators as he can.

"The House of Representatives and the governor have legitimate reasons to disagree with us on different parts of the budget," Treat told reporters Thursday. "We will negotiate in good faith. But we are absolutely committed to making sure that our negotiations are done in a transparent manner that includes the subcommittee process and honors the new process."

Treat says he has been pushing for a public meeting on the budget since last fall.

He says budget transparency remains a priority for these last few weeks of the legislative session.

Grocery Store Workers in Oklahoma Seek Unionization

As the labor movement in Oklahoma experiences a recent revival, some grocery store workers are now attempting to unionize in the state.

Around two dozen customers, former employees, and other pro-union supporters picketed outside the Natural Grocers in Norman Thursday afternoon ahead of next week’s union election.

Workers will vote on whether to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

UFCW Local 1000 organizer Joe Lee says the response from the community has been positive.

"It’s been really perceptive from a lot of the customers driving by, or the public driving by, so yeah — it’s been great," said Lee.

Some of the reasons the workers have cited for wanting to unionize include protecting annual raises for all workers, protection for pregnant workers, and protection from anti-union retaliation.

OSU Students Rally in Support of Palestine

Students at Oklahoma State University held a rally Thursday in support of Palestine, joining similar demonstrations across the United States.

Despite a counter protest, the gathering remained peaceful.

The protest was organized by the OSU Student Coalition for Palestinian Liberation.

Around 100 students gathered on campus, distributing pamphlets outlining their demands for the university.

3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Oklahoma City

Residents across Oklahoma City felt an earthquake Thursday evening.

According to the USGS, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported just after 5:50 p.m.

Its epicenter was about four miles east, northeast of Edmond.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

Rural Residents Urged to Monitor Livestock and Water Quality After Tornadoes

As people pick up the devastating damage from recent tornadoes, Oklahoma State University Extension Service experts are urging rural residents to keep an eye on their water, food and livestock.

Livestock can unknowingly pick up tornado debris like small pieces of wood and metal while grazing in fields and pens.

David Lalman is a beef cattle extension specialist. He says debris can cause Hardware Disease, which is when a sharp object hurts animals internally or messes with their digestive system

"Removing as much of that material from the pasture or field as possible is the most practical thing, if possible. And the other thing is to make sure the animals have adequate nutritional, supply or forage available," Lalman said.

He says producers should monitor their animals for signs of pain and low appetite - and if symptoms are present, call a veterinarian.

Floods can also contaminate water supplies for people impacted by storms. Extension specialists say if you depend on a private well for water, you should have it tested. And if you’re under a boil advisory, you should follow it.

