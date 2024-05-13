AM NewsBrief: May 13, 2024

Latino Oklahomans Rally Against New Immigration Law at Annual Hispanic Day Makeover

Latino Oklahomans are raising the volume of their opposition to a recently passed law criminalizing people in the state without legal immigration status. Wednesday's annual Hispanic Day at the Capitol is seeing a makeover.

Since 2016, Hispanic Day at the Capitol has been a day of celebration. A day Latino Oklahomans can share their contributions to the state with pride, regardless of their citizenship status.

This year, members of the Latino Legislative Caucus are calling on people from all immigrant communities to rally in opposition to House Bill 4156. A measure labeling all immigrants without legal permission to be in the country as criminals.

The event will still feature food from represented Latino countries, storytelling opportunities for community members and a chance to meet with or leave messages for lawmakers regarding the immigration measure and other issues.

OKCPS Names New Superintendent

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education named a new superintendent Saturday. The board unanimously approved Dr. Jamie C. Polk to lead the district.

During a news conference, Polk shared her passion for education, highlighting over 3 decades of experience.

"I enjoy helping people, empowering them to be the best that they can be. Be it the students, or the teachers, or the leaders. It’s my job to empower them to be what they can be," Polk said.

Polk has served as the district’s assistant superintendent of elementary schools since 2019. Prior to that, she held various leadership roles at Lawton Public Schools.

Polk will succeed departing Superintendent Sean McDaniel who announced his resignation in February. McDaniel will end his tenure at the end of June.

Residents in Northeast Oklahoma Resist Proposed Wind Energy Projects

Some Northeast Oklahomans are pushing back against proposed wind energy projects in Craig and Delaware Counties.

John Spence lives on a nearby ranch his family has owned for six generations. He says some of his neighbors have leased their properties to the wind farm.

"The best way to stop wind turbines is don't sign up, nobody sign up. But unfortunately, in my case, I'm surrounded," Spence said. "I had three landowners that compromised about 10,000 acres. Nonresidents that don't live there, aren’t going to have to live with them, signed up."

Spence is worried about how the wind turbines’ low-frequency sound could affect nearby people and animals. That’s why he’s advocating for county zoning law changes to stop them from going up.

The project would include up to 100 wind turbines, with construction beginning in 2027. The company behind the project estimates it would generate enough electricity to power around 100,000 homes.

Oklahoma City Thunder Look to Bounce Back in Game 4 Against Dallas Mavericks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down two games to one in their NBA Playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder hope to turn the tide in the series, following a very physical four-point loss in Game 3 on Saturday.

But, coach Mark Daigneault says he doesn’t believe the physical tone of the game was the issue for his team.

“I just thought execution on both ends - a lot of offensive execution - that could have been a little bit better. But, it’s never going to be a perfect game," said Daigneault. "I know the stakes are high, everybody wants to win, we want to win, but you also aren’t going to be perfect. You gotta be able to play through the imperfections of the game. [We] just gotta be a little bit better, and that’s our challenge."

Game 4 against the Mavericks tips off in Dallas at 8:30 tonight on TNT.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.