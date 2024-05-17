AM NewsBrief: May 17, 2024

New Grant Program to Raise Sheriff Salaries

A new grant program to increase Sheriff salaries is pending agreement between Senate and House fiscal leaders.

House members say some rural county sheriff’s deputies are struggling, having to take extra jobs to make ends meet. Senators say that’s a county-level budgeting issue and there are other ways to help.

House Appropriations chair Kevin Wallace made the case for a $20 million dollar injection into a revolving fund to help increase sheriffs’ and their deputies’ pay.

"These officers are on food stamps and taking jobs back at state agencies just to make more money," said Wallace.

Senate leadership proposed making the grant program for new equipment so county governments can free up money for officer salaries.

Wallace was adamant: the issue is about officers putting food on their dinner tables, not driving shinier patrol cars.

Oklahoma Senate Unanimously Approves $45 Million for Tornado Relief

State senators Thursday unanimously approved two House bills to send 45 million-dollars in aid to areas hit by recent tornadoes.

The funds will support cleanup and infrastructure repair efforts in towns like Sulphur and Barnsdall.

$30 million will go into a new revolving fund, while $15 million will go toward an existing emergency fund.

The governor is expected to sign the bills.

U.S. Census Bureau Report: Oklahoma City Among Fastest-Growing Cities

The U.S. Census Bureau has a new breakdown on where populations are growing and shrinking in the country.

Overall, the state population grew by about 1% or about 34,000 people.

Oklahoma City netted more than 7500 new residents year-over-year in mid-2023 — that includes newborn babies and people who moved here. They pushed the city’s population over the 700,000-person threshold and made OKC the 14th-fastest growing city in the country last year.

Tulsa only grew by about 150 people. But its suburbs are booming. Bixby’s population grew by 3%; Owasso by nearly 5%.

Of Oklahoma’s 15 largest cities, only Lawton’s population declined. It lost about 600 residents.

About $2 million Deducted From Oklahoma School Choice Tax Credits to Cover Parents’ Debts

Nearly $2 million Oklahoma lawmakers intended to be used for private school tuition is instead going to pay down parents’ debts and delinquent taxes.

The $2 million dollars is part of a massive initiative to pay for private school tuition for thousands of Oklahoma students with taxpayer funds.

Oklahoma Voice reports that more than 1,200 people who applied for a tax credit in the form of a voucher instead used that money to settle unpaid taxes or debts to the state.

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new law earlier this month, clarifying that the credits are non-taxable income moving forward and can’t be used to reduce outstanding debt.

Oklahoma’s tax commission continues to review applications and disburse funds. More than 20,000 people have received vouchers from the program so far.

Oklahoma Softball Teams Gear Up for Women's College World Series Journey

The softball teams for the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowgirls start their quest for the Women’s College World Series Friday. K

Fresh off their ninth Big 12 Tournament title, the Oklahoma Sooners are now in the hunt for their fourth consecutive national championship.

That road starts Friday evening at 7 against the Cleveland State Vikings at Love’s Field in Norman. The Sooners are 49 and 6 on the season, and feature a senior-laden team, including shortstop Tiare Jennings – a finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Another finalist for those honors is Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, who has helped lead the Cowgirls to a record of 44 wins and 10 losses. OSU is seeking their first NCAA championship, starting with the Northern Colorado Bears.

First pitch takes place Friday afternoon at 4:30 in Stillwater’s Cowgirl Stadium.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

