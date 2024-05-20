AM NewsBrief: May 20, 2024

Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes Leave Damage In Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms producing large hail and at least five tornadoes rolled through Oklahoma Sunday evening.

The storms began in western Oklahoma late in the afternoon, reaching the Oklahoma City metro area late at night. The National Weather Service reported winds up to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail.

Tornadoes were confirmed near Custer City, Yukon, and Mustang.

Custer County Emergency Management reported 10 to 15 homes damaged between Custer City and Hydro, and three homes were damaged in Butler, resulting in two injuries.

In Hydro, Blaine County Emergency Management reported damage to a nursing home and the surrounding area.

Gov. Stitt Signs Bill For Tornado Relief

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed two expedited bills funding rebuilding efforts across the state due to recent tornadoes.

House Bills 2912 and 2913 create a revolving fund to pay for recent and future emergency and disaster rebuilding needs.

Stitt signed both bills Friday, putting them into effect immediately.

$45 Million will seed the relief program. The money can be used for infrastructure repair, temporary housing and shelter, matching federal relief programs and to fill lost revenue gaps.

It's the one thing that's made it through the complete appropriations process, amid a stalemate between the House and Senate leadership teams on a finalized state budget for fiscal year 2025.

OKC Thunder's Season Ends with Loss to Mavericks

The season is over for the Oklahoma City Thunder, following a one-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night.

Although the promising postseason came to a premature end for the Thunder, coach Mark Daigneault says he saw significant progress throughout the year for both the team and individually for the players.

He says it’s important they build upon that development into the future.

“Being together, competing together, professionalism, attacking the program - all the things that we’ve been about for four years, we just have to double down on moving forward," said Daigneault. "That’s what yielded the growth and the success that we’ve had, and if we want to have growth and success in the future, that’s what we have to have invest in.”

Now, the Thunder turn their attention to the off-season free agency period, and the NBA Draft on June 26, where they hold the 12th overall pick.

