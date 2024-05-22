AM NewsBrief: May 22, 2024

Federal Government Sues Oklahoma Over New Immigration Law

The federal government is suing the State of Oklahoma over a new sweeping immigration law recently signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

In the complaint, federal authorities say Oklahoma officials are overstepping by enacting immigration-related policy at the state level.

Sen. Michael Brooks chairs the Oklahoma Latino Legislative Caucus. He says he’s hopeful the law will be stopped before it takes effect July 1.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to get an injunction before this law ever goes into effect, for sure," said Brooks.

He says in the meantime interested parties may have the opportunity to file letters in support or against the law, and that the Latino Caucus is considering doing just that.

"I wouldn't rule out the opportunity for us as a caucus, especially since we have the experience here at the Capitol, as far as the way that this bill was rammed through without going through the normal committee process, to offer our opinion that would be persuasive to the court," Brooks said.

Brooks is confident the law will be found unconstitutional, but that those in opposition should continue to fight.

Proposed Oklahoma County Jail Location Denied

The Oklahoma City Council has denied a special permit to construct a new county jail on East Grand Boulevard near Del City.

With the council opposed to that location, the site of a new jail remains in limbo.

The City Council’s decision Tuesday came after dozens of people spoke out against the proposal.

Del City’s mayor had threaten legal action to keep the county from building the jail at that location if council approved the permit.

Oklahoma County commissioners approved the East Grand Boulevard location after narrowing down a list of potential sites in the last year.

OKC City Council Approves New Arena Location

The Oklahoma City Council has approved the proposed site for the OKC Thunder’s new downtown arena.

The Council voted this Thursday morning 7-2 in favor of the location across the street from the Paycom Center. The site is home to a film studio and was formerly the Cox Convention Center.

Construction on the $900 million arena is expected to be completed by 2029.

Multiple Tribal Nations Withhold Driving Data from State System Amid Compact Disputes

Multiple tribal nations in Oklahoma are not sharing information with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Telecommunications System.

Compacts between the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations have already been approved. But, several others don’t have a car tag agreement despite pressure from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Sharon Scott is the President of the Oklahoma Intertribal Tax Association and citizen of the Seminole Nation. She says 27 out of 33 tribes that issue their tags are not sharing driving record data.

“Most tribes can’t fully compact to decide to let the state issue those tags because that takes away the revenue that they are putting into programs and services," Scott said.

She says the current compact model does not work for the Seminole Nation. But, she does hope for an agreement for all tribes and the state.

Millions Expected To Travel For Memorial Day Weekend

The unofficial start to summer kicks off this weekend with Memorial Day.

AAA Oklahoma estimates about 430,000 Oklahomans will take a trip more than 50 miles for the extended holiday weekend.

Nationwide, nearly 44 million people are expected to travel.

While most will drive to their destinations, the agency says travel by air and other modes of transportation are up compared to Memorial Day last year.

