AM NewsBrief: June 17, 2024

Stitt Signs Education Budget Bill Into Law

Governor Kevin Stitt signed the budget bill for the State Department of Education into law Friday and vetoed two sections that would have put guardrails on State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In addition to the $25 million more into the state funding formula, the bill also had two controversial sections: one would have prevented the department from using state funds on public relations campaigns and media appearances, and another would have required approval from the legislature to not apply for federal grants that had been applied for previously.

Stitt line-item-vetoed those sections, saying the media restriction would have imposed a prohibition on one statewide elected official and prevented the department from addressing constituent concerns. As for the federal grant section, he says he is unaware of another state agency with such restrictions.

Walters claimed victory in a press release, but Stitt announced an executive order shortly after that prohibits all state agencies from contracts with PR firms made without a bidding process and bans contracts with firms related to political campaigns or that employ lobbyists. It bans any state employee from using tax dollars for self-promotion

Statewide Primary Elections Set for Tuesday

Tuesday voters in all 77 Oklahoma counties will decide tax questions and vote in primaries for their local, State and Congressional representatives.

Every seat in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives is up for grabs, as well as a few State Senate seats. But some voters will see more races on their ballots than others.

That’s because 50 candidates for House and Senate districts across the state are running for office uncontested. They won’t be on the ballot now, nor in November. They’ve already won their races.

In addition, county commissioner races across the state are on alternating schedules year-to-year, so only some races in some counties will be shown on the ballot.

Three Republican incumbents in Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation have interparty challengers. And a handful of Democrats vying for their deep-red districts as well.

The primary winners will advance to the General Election in November. If none can get a majority, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election in August.

Norman Planning Commission Recommends Approval of Entertainment District

A more than five hour Norman Planning Commission meeting Thursday night ultimately led to a recommendation to the city council to approve the development of an entertainment district that includes a new basketball arena for OU.

Residential development, retail business, office space, an arena, greenspace infrastructure. It all adds up to hundreds of millions of dollars funded by the city, tax payers, the university and private investment. It’s a massive project, and there are strong opinions both for and against it.

Thursday’s planning commission meeting came after the city council earlier in the week approved a survey and a city-wide vote later this year to gauge the public. But the ball is now back in the city council’s court after the planning commission gave its approval of the project.

