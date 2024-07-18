AM NewsBrief: July 18, 2024

Oklahoma AG Appeals Federal Halt on State Immigration Law

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is appealing the federal halt on a highly-contested state immigration law that criminalizes people’s unlawful presence in Oklahoma.

Drummond’s appeal takes the legal battle over Oklahoma’s law criminalizing all unauthorized immigrants in the state to a higher federal appeals court.

Drummond holds firm in his position that Oklahoma can and must protect itself from what he’s saying is an invasion at the southern border.

While the Western District Court of Oklahoma refuted Drummond’s argument in its June decision to halt enforcement of House Bill 41-56, the state attorney general hopes the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sees things differently.

Whatever the Denver-based appeals court decides, either party – the federal government or the state of Oklahoma – can appeal that decision too.

From there, the U.S. Supreme Court can either hear the case or pitch it back to a lower court for further deliberation.

Two Homeless Individuals Set on Fire in Oklahoma City

Two people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City were set on fire Tuesday.

A man and a woman sleeping outside were set on fire in Northwest Oklahoma City. Police say the woman is in critical condition, but the man is expected to survive.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested and booked into the county jail. Police say they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the crime. The incident is heartbreaking for people close to the homeless community.

Taylor Self is the Chief Communications Officer at the Homeless Alliance.

“Anytime someone is living outside, I think that they are super vulnerable. Fourteen to 21% of people experiencing homelessness are a victim of violence compared to 2% of the general population," said Self.

Self says anyone who needs shelter during the day can find it at the Homeless Alliance seven days a week.

Marietta Receives Grant To Repair Tornado Sirens

The city of Marietta has received a grant to repair some tornado sirens.

The Marietta Monitor reports the Southern Oklahoma Development Association is providing about $50,000 for the repairs.

The sirens never sounded in April when a tornado touched down in the city.

An inspection found some of the sirens only need batteries and some hardware fixes.

'Twisters' Hits Oklahoma Theaters

The summer Blockbuster film Twisters hits Oklahoma theaters Thursday. A studio in Oklahoma City helped bring the film to life.

The cult classic is back. But this time with a new plot featuring a meteorologist played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and a social media star played by Glen Powell, who are on the hunt for the biggest tornadoes.

The movie magic viewers can expect includes EF-5 tornadoes, pelting hail and rain—elements created inside Oklahoma City’s Prairie Surf Studios.

Hagan Hunter is the Executive Vice President of Operations there. He says, this production helped push the boundaries of the Oklahoma film industry.

"To really see what these Oklahoma crew members alongside Hollywood industry veterans, are building … that really kind of pushes Oklahoma film into the next level of what we're capable of doing," said Hunter.

Twisters is set to touch down in Oklahoma theaters in time for the weekend.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.