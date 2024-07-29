AM NewsBrief: July 29, 2024

Guymon Receives Federal Grants for Water Infrastructure and Workforce Development

More than $67 million in federal grants will go to water infrastructure and workforce development in Guymon. Combined, it is the largest amount from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Transmission Siting and Economic Development Grants Program.

The City of Guymon is getting about $17 million for its Mesa Water Project.

The project started because of water scarcity issues due to depleting Ogallala Aquifer levels and residents, farmers and industries using the water.

Michael Shannon, Guymon’s interim city manager, says one day last week, the city reached 92% of its water pumping capacity. He says the project will provide more potable water for now and the future.

"We have to start to be very good stewards and conserve the water that we have found, or we're going to be in the next 100 years, we'll be in the same boat as we are right now," Shannon said.

A $50 million grant will also go toward Guymon Public Schools for a workforce development center and a new junior high school, including a STEM lab and outdoor environmental science classroom.



The Importance of Conventions, Committees, and Delegates

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee wrapped up this month. Former President Donald Trump and his VP pick J.D. Vance emerged with their party’s presidential nomination. Now Democratic party delegates are expected to pick Vice President Kamala Harris at their upcoming convention in Chicago.

More about conventions, committees and delegates and why they matter:

There are often diverse ideas and priorities within political parties and between states. So, anytime there is a candidate that might represent a party at the highest level, there is also a need for that party to gather and reach a consensus on who they nominate.

Enter the Republican National Convention this month in Milwaukee, the Democratic National Convention is coming up in Chicago in late August, and the respective delegates in each party.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is one of five elected officials representing Oklahoma Democrats at the DNC. She says parties choosing their nominees is part of the democratic process.

"Democracy is in our hands and it's up to us" Munson said.

And that’s because American politics relies on partisanship.



Oklahoma Schools Brace for Loss of Counselors as COVID Relief Funds Expire

A significant number of school counselors will be leaving their districts as COVID relief funds for Oklahoma’s Counselor Corps expire.

Mental health services in schools can raise standardized testing scores, reduce absenteeism and improve postsecondary results.

Especially when there are enough counselors to serve all students.

In Oklahoma, counselor-to-student ratios do not meet the national standard.

As the Counselor Corps program comes to a close, some schools are forced to sacrifice the counselors added to their staff the past 3 years.

Leticia Castro will have to leave her school in El Reno. She told nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch “If there’s extra funds, people are really enthusiastic about mental health. But it’s not being put as a top priority.”

Some schools are cutting other areas in an effort to keep counselors on.

The Counselor Corps program was first funded by the state Department of Education in 2021

Muscogee Nation to Break Ground on New Casino in Coweta

The Muscogee Nation is planning to build a new casino.

The Muscogee Nation says the $100 million project is expected to break ground in September on a 100-million-dollar casino in Coweta.

The casino will include a hotel with 46 upscale rooms, a pool, a fitness center and more. The new casino and hotel will create 250 new jobs.

Coweta is the second-fastest growing city in the Tulsa metro area.

The Coweta Casino Hotel is expected to open in spring 2026.

