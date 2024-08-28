AM NewsBrief: Aug. 28, 2024

Oklahoma City Voters Approve Hotel Tax Increase

Oklahoma City residents voted to increase the hotel tax rate, after 20 years without a change.

Starting Oct. 1, hotel bills will look slightly different. Oklahoma City residents voted to pass the hotel tax increase, raising the rate almost 4%.

Three-quarters of the funds will go toward tourism promotion.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the increase will improve the resources used toward tourism.

“I think this really represents the maturation of our tourism industry, something that barely existed here 40 years ago. But I think now we finally have the resources to really consider ourselves a legitimate tourist destination, and I love it. I can't wait to see how that plays out in the years ahead," said Holt.

The extra funds will be used to attract more visitors to the city. A portion of it will improve OKC Fairgrounds and Convention Center, anchor venues responsible for drawing millions of visitors annually.

Residents in Alva also voted for a similar proposal, approving a hotel tax increase by three percent. The current hotel tax in Alva is used to fund community events.

Oklahoma House Budget Leader Ousted

A leadership shake-up is coming to the Oklahoma House of Representatives following this week’s primary runoff elections.

Republican Kevin Wallace of Wellston lost the race to keep his district by 512 votes, or 8.7% of the total vote.

The winner, Chandler Republican Jim Shaw, also beat Wallace in the June primaries by just over 200 votes, setting the stage for his victory. Without a Democratic challenger in the General Election, Shaw takes the seat.

His victory over the 10-year incumbent means disrupting fiscal leadership in the House, as Wallace served as the chamber Appropriations and Budget Committee chair.

The position responsible for state budget negotiations with Senate leadership and the Governor’s office is among the most influential roles in the statehouse.

Whoever replaces Wallace in that job will have the power to set the House’s fiscal priorities.

The House Republican Caucus will hold an internal vote to select the next committee chair at the start of the next legislative session.

Norman City Council Rejects OTA Resolution

The Norman City Council voted to reject a proposed resolution with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority after postponing their decision earlier this month.

The council voted unanimously to reject its proposed resolution with the OTA on Tuesday following weeks of public outcry.

Like in previous meetings, anti-turnpike advocates filled the chamber to voice their opposition to the OTA’s planned construction through Norman city limits, citing concerns over potentially negative environmental impacts and the loss of hundreds of homes.

"The stress level already for the people that are affected, could be affected, might be affected, eventually be affected, is crushing," said one in attendance.

The council also voted to send a proposed resolution that would place a moratorium on issuing permits for certain large projects to the Community Planning and Transportation Committee, which meets next on Sept 26.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves ONG Rate Hike

The average Oklahoma Natural Gas customer’s monthly bill will increase by $1.33 after the Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to approve a rate hike Tuesday.

The increase will add more than $31 million to ONG’s annual base rate revenue, which is currently around half a billion dollars.

The utility requested the rate hike in April, saying the extra income would offset business costs and infrastructure investments.

The Corporation Commission last approved a rate increase for ONG in November 2022. The current hike passed 2 to 1, with Commissioner Bob Anthony dissenting.

Anthony says he doesn’t believe the proceeding fully complied with state ethics laws due to Commissioner Todd Hiett’s participation and the “appearance of impropriety.”

Hiett was recently accused of sexual misconduct at an out-of-state conference. A statement from Anthony’s office insinuates Hiett’s behavior may have involved one of ONG’s lawyers.

Airport Trust approves new name, branding for Oklahoma City airport

Expect some changes at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.

The OKC City Council approved a new name for the airport on Tuesday

The airport will now be known as 'OKC Will Rogers International Airport.'

The new name will become visible across the airport in the coming months... along with destination and terminal enhancements.

The Oklahoma City Airport Trust says the airport is the busiest commercial airport in the state.

