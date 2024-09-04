AM NewsBrief: Sept. 4, 2024

Oklahoma Freedom Caucus Emerges

As more right-leaning Republicans make headway in the Oklahoma legislature, an undisclosed number of lawmakers have joined the newly established Oklahoma Freedom Caucus. Five members made their affiliation public Tuesday.

Oklahoma is the 12th state to join the State Freedom Caucus Network. Its mission: establish a far-right stronghold in the Oklahoma statehouse and replace lawmakers who the organization’s president calls “liberal republicans.”

Sen. Shane Jett is the chair of the Oklahoma Freedom Caucus. He says the goal is to align every Republican lawmaker with a “freedom-centered” legislative focus.

"We're going to keep moving them to the right, to the right, so we'll get it right, and so people back home will send us back here with the new mandate to continue the good work we're doing because it reflects their values," said Jett.

Until that happens, though, not every Republican in the statehouse is in on the far-right takeover.

Jett says most members will remain anonymous to avoid influencing upcoming committee assignments by leadership in each chamber.

Other lawmakers in attendance included Congressman Josh Brecheen, state Senators Dusty Deevers, Nathan Dahm and Dana Prieto and Rep. Jim Olsen.

Debate Heats Up Over Proposed OU Basketball Arena, Entertainment District

Will the City of Norman approve a new OU basketball arena and entertainment district with hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on the line? That was the subject of a public hearing before the Norman City Council Tuesday night.

The Rock Creek Entertainment District would include a new arena for OU Athletics, restaurants, office space and housing. OU Athletic Director Joe Costiglione says the development would be good for Norman.

"How can we as a community that’s going to provide something live, work, play to serve everybody afford to pass up this opportunity?," said Costiglione.

But the logistics of the project are up to the Norman City Council to approve, and there’s a great deal of pushback from Norman residents.

Residents asked about the potential negative impact the entertainment district could have on existing local businesses and questioned why OU is not paying for the arena itself. Other residents asked if the proposed housing will be affordable and if the jobs created will pay living wages.

The next public hearing will take place on Sept. 17.

U.S. Supreme Court Denies Oklahoma’s Request to Unblock Federal Family Planning Money

Oklahoma’s request to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Biden Administration from blocking federal family planning money it lost last year was denied Tuesday.

In July, a U.S. appeals court rejected the state's arguments on why it should receive federal family planning money under Title X.

The state lost $4.5 million last year when it refused to meet one of the grant’s requirements to provide counseling to pregnant people on all options, including abortion if they request it.

An emergency application to the Supreme Court asking it to stop the state’s funding from being withheld was also denied without a reason given. Although, the court noted Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch would have granted the state’s application.

The Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General told StateImpact while the denial is disappointing, Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pleased three justices were willing to step in, and the office will explore its options moving forward.

Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Seeks Recount After Narrow Third-Place Finish

A candidate for mayor of Tulsa is seeking a recount in the city’s recent election.

County Commissioner Karen Keith and state Representative Monroe Nichols are headed to a runoff election for Tulsa’s top office in November.

Businessman Brent VanNorman took the third spot in the election but has filed for a recount.

Tulsa County Republican Party Chair Ronda Vuillemont-Smith says a recount won’t likely find enough votes to make a difference.

“If they find any, they’re not going to find enough to change the outcome of the election. It’s going to prove the integrity of our voting system," said Vuillemont-Smith.

VanNorman walked away with over 31% of the vote in Tulsa’s election on Aug. 27, just about 500 fewer than Karen Keith.

The Tulsa World reports a decision on whether VanNorman’s recount will commence is likely to take place Thursday.

