AM NewsBrief: Sept. 5, 2024

Classroom Bible Lawsuit Against Ryan Walters Returned to State Court

A lawsuit over State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ classroom Bible directive is back in state court following rejection from federal judges to move the case.

The lawsuit was filed in late June in Mayes County.

Lawyers from the State Department of Education requested it to be moved to federal court, but two federal judges rejected it, due to the attorneys taking irregular action.

One attorney misidentified the case number for another lawsuit against Walters and filed it in the wrong federal court.

A spokesperson for the state department told The Oklahoman the department wants the case in federal court as the plaintiff alleges infringement of federal law.

Oklahoma County Jail Officials Reevaluate Medical Provider

Oklahoma County officials are reviewing a medical contract with the jail healthcare provider after delaying a vote on a new deal.

The contract between the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority and Turn Key Health Clinics expired in June.

The company is currently providing month-to-month medical care.

Non-profit news outlet The Frontier reports the Oklahoma County jail trust board is reviewing Turn Key’s new contract.

The Frontier found earlier this year that Turn Key’s policies have endangered people in jail. Including not sending dozens of people with medical conditions to the hospital.

The board will meet next week and plans to discuss short and long-term solutions.

Turn Key has been a medical contractor at the Oklahoma County jail since 2018.

A spokesperson for the company says it would like to renew the contract and continue to provide service for the patients.

Poll: Latino Voters Seen as Decisive Group in Upcoming Presidential Election

Latino voters nationwide will be a decisive voting group in the upcoming presidential election. That’s according to a poll by the largest Latino-focused advocacy group in the country.

Every year UnidosUs polls the largest national sample of potential Latino voters for a beat on the demographic’s attitude toward issues, party affiliation and election participation.

Gary Segura is the President of the polling firm BSP Research and broke down the data gathered by the UnidosUS Latino Vote Initiative at a virtual press conference.

He says Latinos are primarily concerned with the economy.

"Inflation, including food and basic necessities. Jobs and the economy are number two. Housing costs have become a real issue. Healthcare costs have been a perennial concern for Latinos, and crime and guns and immigration tied for fifth," said Segura.

While Oklahomans weren’t part of the sample of 3,000 potential voters in eight states, the top issues for respondents do reflect what Latinos in this state keep repeating they want to work, live in a safe place and be healthy.

Tens of Thousands Celebrate Opening of Tulsa’s Zink Lake Over Labor Day Weekend

Despite some rain early on, thousands of Tulsans flocked to the city’s newest attraction in the Arkansas River over the Labor Day weekend.

The city put on its ‘Big Dam Party,’ to mark the opening of Zink Lake, a man-made whitewater flume, as well as its accompanying dam and pedestrian bridge.

In an email, River Parks Authority Executive Director Jeff Edwards said nearly 100,000 people attended the celebration.

The project began raising money as early as 2005 and cost an estimated $80 million.

Sam Mulready went to Zink Lake to wake surf and wasn’t disappointed.

Some residents have voiced concerns about pollutants in the river that feed the lake, but Mulready said his fears have been quelled.

“I know the Arkansas River has a bit of a reputation for being a little dirty, but it looks pretty clean," said Mulready.

The city runs a real-time water quality monitoring system that the public can access anytime online.

