AM NewsBrief: Sept. 11, 2024

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert Resigns

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert announced Tuesday she will be stepping down from her role and has announced she already has a new position lined up.

Blumert’s last day as County Commissioner will be at the end of this month. She'll start a new position as CEO at Mental Health Association Oklahoma on Oct. 1.

Blumert has represented Oklahoma County District 1 for the past six years. In that time, she helped secure MAPS4 funding for new crisis centers, an addiction treatment center and supportive housing for people living with mental illness. She also led the effort to build a Behavioral Care Center next to the new Oklahoma County Jail.

She says it has been an honor to serve the community and mental health care has been her “passion from day one.”

Blumert's next job will let her tackle those same issues at what she calls “the state’s premier boots-on-ground nonprofit at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness.”

McGirt Appears in Seminole Nation Court

The man at the center of the landmark McGirt case appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Facing Seminole Nation Chief District Judge Steve Barnes, Jimcy McGirt appeared through a conference call for his arraignment in tribal court.

The Seminole citizen faces one felony and two misdemeanor charges.

The judge ruled McGirt could pay bail and get out on bond for the Seminole court charges, but his defense attorney Richard O’Carroll, says his client won’t be going anywhere. That’s because of a detainer set on him by federal law enforcement. That means officers requested to hold him over an alleged supervised release violation.

“I've attempted to get the state to agree to pass this, to trail that–they wouldn't agree, so this is going to trial," said O'Carroll.

O’Carroll says he and his client will move forward with a trial.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Edmond Public Schools Reconsiders Flag Policy

The displaying of the American Flag remains a topic of conversation for Edmond Public Schools after a student was told to take his flag down from his truck.

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald defended the district's flag policy during its local Board of Education meeting.

Grunewald says the current flag policy was created in 2017 after the American Flag was used disrespectfully at a district football game.

The current policy doesn’t allow for flags to be displayed on students' vehicles on school property.

The Oklahoman newspaper reports officials are reevaluating the district's stance on the topic after the district received a letter from state lawmakers and new guidelines on flags from the State Department of Education.

Tulsa Mayoral Race Heads to November Runoff After Recount Confirms Results

Tulsa’s mayoral election is officially headed to a runoff in November after a recount.

The recount, which has now been certified, has confirmed that County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Rep. Monroe Nichols will face off on Nov. 5.

Businessman Brent VanNorman received the third most votes in the Aug. 27 election and filed for the recount.

In a statement, his campaign said he accepts the recount results, saying it “played out fairly.”

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman praised the workers who made the recount happen.

“Our teams were very, very good. They were very highly trained...” “We were able to have an historic recount in a matter of about 4—actually, about 3 and a half days," said Freeman.

Both Keith and Nichols released statements thanking election workers and emphasizing their faith in the election system.

