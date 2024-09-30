AM NewsBrief: Sept. 30, 2024

Two Weeks Left for Oklahomans to Register to Vote for November General Election

Oklahomans have two weeks to register to vote in time for the November General Election.

If you want to vote in the November General Election, the last day to register is Oct. 11.

The fastest, easiest and newest way to register, is to head straight to the voter portal found on the State Election Board Website and fill out an electronic form.

For those who need assistance or just prefer a traditional approach, walking right into your county election board office or a local tag agency is also an option, as is printing the form, filling it out and mailing it to the county election office.

In any case, folks registering will need to answer some identifying questions and show proof of citizenship and Oklahoma residency. Once a form is submitted, it's a matter of sitting tight and waiting for a voter card in the mail.

You don’t need that card to vote. You can also present a legal state ID, like an unexpired driver’s license, or passport.

AAA Issues Alert To Oklahoma Drivers For Fall Deer Season

Deer season is here, and AAA is reminding Oklahoma drivers to be alert.

The U.S. sees nearly 1.5 million deer-related vehicle collisions each year.

AAA is reminding drivers to stay especially alert this fall.

October through December marks deer mating season, when the animals are more active and may dart into roads, taking drivers by surprise.

AAA Oklahoma spokesperson Rylie Fletcher said deer are unpredictable and drivers should pay special attention in the mornings and evenings.

“We like to bring awareness to this and make sure that drivers are keeping their eyes on the road and are extra aware on the side of the road, especially in the fall,” Fletcher said.

In case of a collision, Fletcher encourages drivers to turn on their hazards, call the police and contact their insurance company as quickly as possible.

ARPA Funding Approved For Oklahoma Broadband Projects

$158 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds were approved for 50 broadband projects late last week. The projects will expand internet access to mostly rural areas of the state.

The Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board unanimously approved project proposals costing $10,000 or less per location on Thursday.

The funds from the ARPA Capitol Project will go to expanding internet access to 28,000 homes across 28 counties.

Twelve internet service providers are included in the approved grants, including Cox Communications and Dobson Fiber.

Combined with ARPA funds awarded earlier this year, the total amount approved by the board for broadband expansion now exceeds $500 million.

Cherokee Nation Passes Permanent Housing Act

The Cherokee Nation’s permanent housing act passed on Thursday.

The new law is a permanent reauthorization of the 2019 Cherokee Nation’s Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act.

It dedicates $43 million every three years toward housing needs and community growth.

The law is intended to increase housing developments and homeownership and ramp up home renovations within the reservation. The original act has helped develop nearly three thousand new housing projects.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says he hopes it will also relieve a financial burden on Cherokee families.

"And I think it does the things that investing in housing is about, which is to make sure people are in a position to build wealth, to make sure people can live a good quality of life... and that has all sorts of benefits for the economy, for people’s well-being," Hoskin said. "It’s just what the Cherokee Nation ought to do, and we’re in an era where we can choose to do this."

The new law was signed into effect on Friday.

