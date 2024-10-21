AM NewsBrief: Oct. 21, 2024

Oklahomans Get Ready to Head to the Polls For the General Election

Election Day 2024 is just 15 days away, and the number of people registered to vote in Oklahoma is up compared to four years ago.

"As of right now — where we are in the middle of October heading toward the general election, there are more than 2.4 million in the state. That’s up almost 200,000 since about 2020," said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Ziriax says that increase is to the benefit of the Republican Party:

"Where Republicans and Independents are both up, Democrats were at 33%. And you’ve seen Independents and Republicans gain registrations, I think, at the expense of Democratic voters," Zirax said.

SoonerPoll Results Show Former President Trump Maintains Commanding Lead In Race

A poll of likely voters in Oklahoma shows Donald Trump’s lead over his Democratic opponent has tightened since the last election.

But the former President still maintains a commanding lead.

According to a poll conducted in late August by the non-partisan SoonerPoll, Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by about 16 percentage points.

In comparison, Trump beat Joe Biden in Oklahoma by more than 30 points in 2020.

Oklahoma Democratic Chair Alicia Andrews believes that difference is because of more moderate voters in the state.

“I believe that Oklahomans, in general, aren’t super extreme,” Andrews said.

But Oklahoma Republican Party Executive Director Stan Stevens doesn’t think those numbers are entirely accurate.

“It’s highly likely that President Trump is under polling. A lot of Republicans don’t care to participate in polls,” Stevens said.

In 2022, data from SoonerPoll showed Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister leading Kevin Stitt.

Stitt, however, ultimately won re-election.

Oklahoma Absentee Ballot Deadline

Monday, Oct. 21, is the last day Oklahoma voters can request an absentee ballot if they want to vote by mail in the upcoming November election.

You can request an absentee ballot online on the Oklahoma voter portal or in person at the county election office where you’re registered to vote.

No excuse is required to vote by mail in Oklahoma.

After filling out your ballot, you must have it notarized before mailing it in or hand-delivering it to your local election board.



OKC Thunder's New Arena Plans Moving Forward

Plans for a new arena for the OKC Thunder are coming together. The Oklahoma City Council will consider arena architects on Tuesday.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in 2026, once Prairie Surf Studios, formerly the Cox Convention Center, is demolished next year.

A press release from the city says the council will consider approving a contract with MANICA Architecture and TVS, which are big players in the industry, and behind projects like Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a new stadium for the Chicago Bears and Marriot Marquis in Washington, D.C.

Completion is expected in 2028. The new arena is funded through MAPS 4 money, the Oklahoma City Thunder ownership group, and a one-cent sales tax.

Oklahoma Officials Avoid Fining Troubled Disability Center, Hire Consultant Instead

Despite a bevy of repeated problems, Oklahoma officials won’t fine a center for people with developmental disabilities. Instead, the state paid a consultant to visit the center in Enid and suggest changes.

The Robert M. Greer Center was facing over $500,000 in fines for failing to protect clients from threats to their safety.

Inspections found the center severely understaffed, mismanaged and malignant toward some clients.

States can revoke licenses, impose fines or cancel contracts when facilities caring for vulnerable adults and kids aren’t doing their job.

Officials told nonprofit news organization The Frontier they decided to contract with an external company to assess the situation and help with oversight.

The center has corrected some issues cited by the outside company, The Frontier reports.

But state surveyors say the Greer Center is still falling short.

