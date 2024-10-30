AM NewsBrief: Oct. 30, 2024

Early Voting Starts Today in Oklahoma: Reminders, Tips From State Election Board

Early voting for the Nov. 5 General Election begins Wednesday and continues through Saturday. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax has some tips for voters as they head to the polls.

"I always recommend that you come prepared. Go to the OK Voter Portal, oklahoma.gov/elections, and get your sample ballot. There will be a sample ballot for your precinct. So, you're not surprised about what's on the ballot in your precinct, so come prepared," Ziriax said.

The State Election Board also reminds voters to check their early voting location at the website. Zirax also says to have proper identification with you.

"Oklahoma has a voter ID law, and so that means that you must show a photo ID that has your name that substantially conforms with the precinct registry, and that photo ID can be issued by a tribal government, the federal government, or a state government," the state's top election official said. "If you don't have one of those, you can use the free voter ID card that the county election board sent you. Or you can cast a provisional ballot and sign an affidavit."

Early voting takes place Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Campaign Spending Nears $20 Million in 2024

Political campaigns in Oklahoma have pumped nearly $20 million into races this cycle.

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission reports political campaigns in Oklahoma have spent $18.7 million dollars in 2024.

Candidates themselves doled out about $16 million on regular expenditures such as campaign staff salaries, travel, organizational memberships, among other things.

Just over $2 million of the dollars spent came from independent expenditure — or dark money — groups supporting or denouncing candidates and policy outcomes.

Keep an eye out for highly targeted ads and mailers not claimed by any campaign or candidate in particular but an anonymously run organization – that’s dark money at work.

The rest of the cash, about $280,000, was spent by candidates on ads and mailers—also known as electioneering communications.

Report on Oklahoma Department of Education Finds No Criminal Action, Stresses Need For Communication

The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency says the State Department of Education did not do anything to warrant a criminal investigation for how it handled funding. But it does say the agency, managed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters, should have communicated better with districts.

The nearly 60-page report presented Tuesday to lawmakers details five areas of investigation on the handling of funds: pay raises for teachers at schools not on the state funding formula, paid maternity leave, school resource officers, inhalers at schools, and federal funds for low-income students.

Walters says the investigation was brought on by “lies perpetuated by the media, by the teachers’ union and some bad actors.”

"This is a waste of time for the people of the state of Oklahoma. We have been transparent in everything that we do, both with the public, with the legislature and with districts," Walters said.

While no deliberate misdeeds were found, LOFT says the agency should have expedited communication with districts on when and how funding would be managed as soon as administrative mishaps were discovered.

Wildfires Erupt Across Oklahoma Tuesday

Several wildfires erupted in north central areas Tuesday afternoon... prompting evacuations.

Fires were burning near Cimarron City, Wellston, Cashion, and Cushing, all fueled by strong wind gusts.

Emergency officials ordered evacuations for residents of Twin Lakes and areas east of Cushing in the afternoon.

Other fires were reported in Crescent and Edmond.

The state’s largest fire is still moving through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Officials say the fire has burned around 13,000 acres of the refuge’s special use area and is now nearly 50% contained.

This fire started last week.

