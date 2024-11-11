AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2024

Stitt, Walters Urge U.S. Supreme Court To Take Up St. Isidore Lawsuit

Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case involving what would be the nation’s first taxpayer-funded private school. The move comes after the Statewide Charter School Board petitioned the high court last month.

This summer, Oklahoma’s Supreme Court ruled the contract for the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School was unconstitutional.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed the lawsuit a year ago, arguing Oklahoma law prevents taxpayer dollars from going to sectarian institutions.

Friday afternoon, Stitt and Walters announced they filed amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the charter school board. Stitt characterizes the lawsuit as an attack on religious freedom and criticizes Drummond for “intolerance.” Walters’ brief says the Oklahoma court’s ruling “transforms the Establishment Clause into a cudgel against the Free Exercise Clause.”

The nation’s high court began its term last month. Oral arguments for cases are generally heard through April.

Wet November Puts a Dent in Drought

Oklahoma's drought is starting to fade after rounds of showers and even heavy snow in the panhandle.

Cue Creedence Clearwater Revival because we certainly have seen the rain.

Big rainfalls — and snowfalls — soaked many parched areas of the state, causing the monthslong drought to weaken.

Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus says the state is already experiencing one of its wettest Novembers on record.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows extreme drought has vacated the state. But only 7% of Oklahoma was back to normal as of the most recent drought report on Thursday.

Even more rain is expected next weekend.

Turnpike Toll Rates Going Up

Drivers who use the state's turnpikes can expect to pay more soon.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the costs for improvement projects have gone up considerably due to inflation, which will result in higher-than-anticipated tolls.

The 15-year ACCESS plan, which includes widening turnpikes and building new routes, was originally slated to cost $5 billion, now it's $8.2 billion.

Toll hikes are expected soon for PikePass customers, following recent increases for PlatePay customers who are billed by mail.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s transition to cashless turnpikes will conclude later this month.

The Will Rogers Turnpike is set to be the last toll road to convert to cashless on Nov. 20.

Oklahoma Grammy Nominations

Tulsa-born rock musician St. Vincent racked up several Grammy nominations on Friday.

Annie Clark, also known as St. Vincent, earned four nominations, including Best Rock Song and Best Alternative Music Album.

Also nominated was the soundtrack for the shot-in-Oklahoma movie ‘Twisters’ for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. It features songs by country stars Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson, as well as Oklahoma musicians Wyatt Flores, Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy and James McAlister.

The Best Traditional Blues Album category includes the Taj Mahal Sextet’s live recording at The Church Studio in Tulsa, while the Best Musical Theater Album category features ‘The Outsiders’ musical adaptation of the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel and its subsequent film adaptation in 1983.

