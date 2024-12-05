AM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2024

Shooting at Woodward Walmart Leaves 2 Dead

Two people are dead following a shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of the Woodward Walmart.

Police say 42-year old Christina Alewin died at the scene. The other victim, 81-year-old Gary Mulbery died later at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Authorities say the suspect, 30-year old Shane Allison, of Beaver County, was booked into the Woodward County Jail and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Oklahoma AG Appeals Ruling Blocking Ban on Pro-Green Energy Banks

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to reinstate a ban on state entities doing business with banks supporting green energy.

A district court judge had ruled the so-called blacklist was unconstitutional.

Oklahoma enacted the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act in 2022. It allows State Treasurer Todd Russ to create a list of banks with certain pro-green energy investment policies, then ban state agencies and pension funds from doing business with them.

The Oklahoma Public Employee Retirement System estimates it would cost nearly $10 million to stop working with blacklisted banks.

A state government retiree sued Russ late last year, saying Oklahoma was using his retirement money to make political statements.

In July, a judge ruled in the retiree’s favor and issued a permanent block on enforcing the blacklist. Attorney General Genter Drummond filed an appeal with the Oklahoma Supreme Court this week.

State Superintendent Criticizes Governor’s Agreements on Renewable Energy with Danish Partners

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he opposes two agreements Gov. Kevin Stitt signed with a Danish Ambassador and renewable energy company.

Walters says he’s in tandem with Oklahomans opposing the “disruptive expansion of so-called green energy projects.”

He says renewable energy money was supposed to supplement education funding but hasn’t in any meaningful way.

Walters says Gov. Stitt is showing “preferential treatment” to the Danish company European Energy North America over vital business interests and the property rights of Oklahomans.

Stitt’s spokesperson Abegail Cave says the agreements are not legally binding.

She says they are simply expressions by the Governor and global partners of the intent to produce more energy in Oklahoma, by Oklahomans, for export to Denmark and other allied nations.

She says there were no contracts signed. Nor are potential future projects limited to renewable forms of production.

Oklahoma County Assessor Estimates $52 Million in Property Losses from November Tornadoes

The Oklahoma County Assessor's office has released new damage estimates for November tornadoes in Oklahoma City.

The office says more than 400 properties were destroyed or damaged... totaling about $52 million dollars in market value losses.

The assessor's office will report the damage to the Board of Tax Roll Corrections, potentially reducing or eliminating taxes on impacted property.

Severe storms including an EF 3 tornado hit southeast areas of the county Nov. 3.

A second round of debris collection continues through next week.

Future of Inola Solar Panel Factory Uncertain Amid Funding Challenges

A $1 billion solar panel factory was planned for the small town of Inola in northeastern Oklahoma, but now the facility’s future is uncertain.

Italy-based Enel announced in May 2023 it selected Inola to host its industrial-scale manufacturing facility for solar panels.

Gov. Kevin Stitt at the time cheered the investment and state lawmakers helped pass major tax incentives for the facility.

Now, the company says it requires a majority financial partner before it begins construction. Panels were originally planned to go to market at the end of this year.

The Oklahoman reports Enel may have anticipated money from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, which supports energy projects like solar panel manufacturing.

It is unclear whether awards from the sweeping law will be available in the coming years as President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on rescinding unspent dollars.

Enel already has 13 wind farms across the state and an office in Oklahoma City.

First Film on Choctaw Land Set to Begin Production Next Summer

A movie is set to be filmed within the Choctaw Reservation in southeastern Oklahoma next summer.

Chief Gary Batton says this is the first film to be shot on Choctaw land, and the project represents a historic milestone.

The movie is called "Brave", and has a director and screenwriter with Choctaw heritage.

The Hollywood Reporter says Indigenous actors are set to star in the comedy-drama.

Batton says the production will likely bring an economic boost to local businesses.

