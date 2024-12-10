AM NewsBrief: Dec. 10, 2024

Clemency Hearing Canceled For Death Row Inmate Kevin Underwood

The clemency hearing for confessed murderer Kevin Ray Underwood was canceled Monday morning.

This is the second time Underwood’s clemency hearing has been canceled.

Shortly before his case was scheduled to be heard by the Pardon and Parole Board last week, it lost two of its five voting members.

One stepped down in November and the second was asked to leave amid a criminal investigation.

Underwood said he’s entitled to a fair and impartial hearing before a full board of five members.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay, blocking the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board from going forward with its already rescheduled meeting.

No new hearing date had been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.

Underwood is set to be executed by lethal injection Dec. 19 for the murder of a 10-year-old girl. But the execution cannot go forward unless he has a clemency hearing first.

Rural Oklahoma Community Libraries Get Funds for Internet Hotspots

Oklahoma libraries are getting help to increase internet access in rural communities.

Thirty-three libraries serve about 3,900 Oklahomans annually with the program through the Oklahoma State University Extension and AARP.

This year, community libraries in Bristow, Shattuck and Yale are getting a $5,000 grant through the organizations to check out Wi-Fi hotspots.

OSU Extension experts say more than 20% of households in the communities have no internet connectivity, roughly double the rate compared to the rest of Oklahoma.

The money will go toward providing hotspots for people to use for internet access for things like virtual health care and education resources.

Oklahoma AARP officials say the program’s success has caught the attention of other states’ AARP chapters that are now exploring similar ideas.

Oklahoma Saw High Number of Tornadoes This Year As Weather Patterns Change

The number of tornadoes across Oklahoma reached a historic high this year. Storm systems in the spring and unusual weather in November led to the new record.

This year will likely have the second-highest number of tornadoes in the state since The National Weather Service in Norman began keeping reliable records in 1950. One hundred forty seven tornadoes were confirmed this year, ranking second behind 2019’s 149.

Max Ungar is a meteorologist with the Weather Service. He says the transition from the natural weather phenomenon of El Niño to a neutral phase made ideal conditions for storms.

“In those situations, we are prone to more activity, um, on the storm front," said Ungar.

He says last month set a record for November – by a lot. The old record in 1958 was 12 tornadoes for the month.

This year’s was at least 30. As for the potential of breaking 2019’s record, Ungar says it’s unlikely but – as with most weather events – not out of the realm of possibility.

'Twisters' Up For a Golden Globe Award

The shot-in-Oklahoma movie Twisters is up for a Golden Globe.

It will compete with seven other films in the Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. That trophy goes to the movie award voters determine is the best among high-earning hits.

The film grossed almost $500 million globally. It was filmed in Oklahoma City, El Reno, Chickasha and Stillwater.

This is only the second year of the box office achievement category. Last year, Barbie claimed the crown.

The Golden Globes will be announced in January during a nationally televised ceremony.

________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.