AM NewsBrief: Dec. 13, 2024

Clemency Hearing For Death Row Inmate Kevin Underwood Scheduled For Friday

The clemency hearing for confessed murderer Kevin Ray Underwood is set for Friday morning at 9 a.m.

This is the third time the hearing has been added to the calendar.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has locked in a new date for death row inmate Kevin Underwood’s clemency hearing after two false starts.

A shakeup of the board has delayed the 44-year-old’s clemency hearing until now.

The hearing is necessary before an execution, which Underwood is scheduled for on Dec. 19.

Underwood and his attorneys have been fighting against holding the clemency hearing because the parole board does not have its full five members.

They argue that violates his constitutional due process rights.

A U.S. appeals court ruled his arguments to delay were insufficient and that he will get a fair hearing with the current four-member board.

Gov. Stitt Backs Trump’s Immigration Policies

Gov. Kevin Stitt vows staunch support for president-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies. And governors leading about half the nation are also on board.

In a collective press release this week, Stitt and 25 other Republican governors, say they stand ready to deploy local law enforcement or the National Guard to help Trump.

Late last month, Stitt told Fox News about Oklahoma’s preemptive move to aid the incoming administration on the immigration front: Operation Guardian.

"That’s why I put Operation Guardian in place, to work with president Trump so day one in office we can get on these illegals that have committed criminal activity out of the state of Oklahoma," Stitt said during an interview on Fox News.

Stitt has already committed Oklahoma National Guardsmen this year to help Texas with their border security and immigration enforcement deal.

Any more support to federal authorities or other states would be just that, more.

Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board Votes to Remove Rape and Incest Exceptions in Abortion Policy

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority Board voted to revise the agency's policy on payment and coverage for abortions to align with state law during its Wednesday meeting.

The agency’s current policy includes that abortion services can be accessed in instances of rape, incest and when a pregnant person’s life is in danger.

The proposed revision brings the agency into compliance with state law by removing exceptions for rape and incest.

Abortion is banned in Oklahoma, with the only exception being to save the life of a pregnant person.

The board pulled the abortion-related revision out of its package of eight emergency rules to vote on it separately. It was approved by seven yes votes, with two abstentions from board members John Christ and Dr. Jeffrey Cruzan.

According to the meeting agenda, Gov. Kevin Stitt has until Feb. 1 to approve or disapprove the agency’s emergency rules upon its submission for gubernatorial review.

Federal Protections Proposed For Monarch Butterflies

New protections could be coming for Monarch butterflies.

Monarchs regularly travel through Oklahoma for their yearly migration in the fall and spring.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week announced its proposing Endangered Species Act protection for the monarch butterfly and looking for public input on potential regulations.

The fish and wildlife service estimates the eastern monarch population - which is found in Oklahoma - has dwindled by 80% since the 1990s.

Nonprofit Oklahoma Monarch Society works on an awareness campaign for the species across the state.

Executive Director Katie Hawk said Oklahoma’s geography is critical to the insect’s survival.

“We are centrally located right in the middle of their migratory path. And because of that, it makes us a critical place for habitat,” Hawk said.

Public comments are accepted until March 12, 2025.

