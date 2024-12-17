AM NewsBrief: Dec 17, 2024

OKC's Gold Dome A Step Closer to Becoming Concert Venue

Oklahoma City’s iconic Gold Dome is a step closer to being revived as a concert venue.

The Classen Corridor Revitalization TIF Review Committee approved a $3 million taxpayer-funded loan for renovations on Monday.

Tulsa music venue operator and promoter Mike Brown is leading the project. Brown aims to preserve the structure, estimating a total renovation cost of $10 million.

Brown anticipates the 3,000-seat venue would host 65 events annually, generating around $1 million in revenue.

The proposal will now go before the city’s Economic Development trust for approval before heading to the city council. If approved, the project could be completed by early 2026.

Governor Takes Action Related To Ongoing Drone Sightings Across U.S.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is directing the Department of Public Safety to invest in mobile drone detection systems.

The move announced Monday follows an increasing number of reports of drones flying at night across the country.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems or as most people know them - drones - are getting more popular across the United States.

And as they do, regulations around when and where people can fly their drones are lagging behind Oklahoma’s, and the nation’s, need for them.

Stitt said in a news release that while unmanned aircraft are an “exciting new industry here in Oklahoma,” national and state laws are not written in a way that would allow local law enforcement to protect people from someone who may use a drone to harm others.

And that’s because federal law classifies drones as a form of airplane; meaning they’re protected from being shot down or otherwise disabled by local police without certain permissions.

So, instead of destroying the drones, Stitt said he has opted to monitor and identify them to protect Oklahomans, and the state’s critical infrastructure.

Oklahoma Senator Proposes Ban on Using Wastewater Sludge as Fertilizer

An Oklahoma state senator wants farmers around the state to take a break from using wastewater sludge as fertilizer.

“Biosolids” is a nicer name for the sludge that’s left over at the end of the wastewater treatment process. It contains lots of nutrients plants enjoy, but it also contains some of the less natural chemicals we pour down our drains, including so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS.

These substances linger in the environment for a long time, and people who are exposed repeatedly to very high levels have increased risks of certain cancers.

Because of this, Wellston Republican Grant Green wants Oklahomans to take a few years off from using biosolids as fertilizer. He’s introduced legislation that would revoke permits to use biosolids and put the kibosh on any new permits until 2028.

But as long as people are flushing toilets and putting liquids down drains, biosolids will continue to accumulate. Green’s Senate Bill 3 doesn’t say what wastewater treatment plants would need to do with all their extra sludge.

This bill could be considered by the Oklahoma Legislature when they begin their regular session in February.

Fairview Woman Sentenced for Role in Jan. 6th Capitol Riot

A woman from Fairview who was arrested in 2022 for her role in the January 6th Capitol riot has been sentenced. Nine Oklahomans have now been sentenced for participating in the riot.

Dova Alina Winegeart was sentenced to four months of incarceration and 12 months of supervised release after being found guilty of misdemeanor attempted destruction of government property. She was also fined $1,000.

The FBI identified Winegeart after three of her friends sent the agency photos of her at the Capitol on January 6th holding a long wooden pole with pieces of metal attached. It was found she used the pole to break a door window of the House of Representatives.

More than 1,000 people have been sentenced for participating in the January 6th Capitol riot, and Winegeart is one of nine Oklahomans who have been sentenced. The most severe of those nine sentences has been for Jerry Ryals, a man from Muskogee who pleaded guilty to civil disorder and was sentenced to serve 9 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

